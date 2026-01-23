FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Border 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol's film takes historic start, registers biggest opener of 2026, beats Dhurandhar's opening, to cross Rs 40 crore

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan fifties power India to 7-wicket win over New Zealand; lead series 2–0

Will gold and silver prices drop or become more expensive after Union Budget 2026? What investors expect

Border 2 Ending explained: Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry make cameo appearence, reprise their roles from original? Here's the truth

'Desperate attempt to...': Woman apologises to Rohit Sharma after hand-grab incident, seeks help from him and Virat Kohli

Amrit Bharat Weekly Express: Nagercoil–Mangaluru regular service starts Jan 27; Know timings, routes

U19 World Cup 2026, India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs NZ match live on TV, online?

Sheikh Hasina attacks Yunus in first public address in exile, calls for overthrow of 'puppet regime' in Bangladesh

Bharat Ke Super Founders: Meet 11-year-old Athvik Amith Kumar, youngest entrepreneur at Suniel Shetty's show, pitches his idea for Rs 2 crore, secures...

IND vs NZ: Why is Axar Patel not playing 2nd T20I against New Zealand in Raipur?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Border 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol's film takes historic start, registers biggest opener of 2026, beats Dhurandhar's opening, to cross Rs 40 crore

Border 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol's film takes historic start

Will gold and silver prices drop or become more expensive after Union Budget 2026? What investors expect

Will gold and silver prices drop or become more expensive after Budget 2026?

Border 2 Ending explained: Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry make cameo appearence, reprise their roles from original? Here's the truth

Border 2 Ending explained: Akshaye, Suniel, Sudesh make cameo appearence

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

HomeIndia

INDIA

Will gold and silver prices drop or become more expensive after Union Budget 2026? What investors expect

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her 9th consecutive Union Budget on February 1, 2026. Investors and jewellery industry players are expecting a relief from the Centre in the prices of gold and silver. Will their demands be listened?

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 23, 2026, 11:33 PM IST

Will gold and silver prices drop or become more expensive after Union Budget 2026? What investors expect
Know whether gold and silver prices drop after the Union Budget 2026 on February 1
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Finance Minister, will be presenting the Union Budget for the ninth consecutive time this year on February 1, 2026. With just Budget 2026 a few days away, citizens of every section of the country are eagerly awaiting something big again from the finance minister. Budget 2026 has become a hot topic of discussion among taxpayers, small and medium businesses, farmers, and others. Similarly, investors are eager to know whether gold and silver prices will drop or become more expensive after the budget is presented in the Parliament next month.

 

Will gold and silver prices drop after Budget 2026?

 

Since India imports gold on a large scale, import duty plays a significant role in its prices in the retail market. If the central government reduces import duty on gold and silver, the prices are expected to fall, whereas if the duty is increased, the bullion market is likely to shoot up more.

 

In India, the current gold import duty for commercial imports is 6 percent, which includes 5 percent basic Customs Duty + 1 percent AID (Agriculture Infrastructure and Development) Cess with an additional 3 percent GST on the value.

 

In the previous budget, the government reduced the gold import duties from 15 percent to 6 percent to curb smuggling activities and encourage legal imports.

 

Apart from this, the global geopolitical developments also play a vital role in gold prices. If the American Dollar gets stronger, the gold prices on the global market come under pressure. If USD somehow gets stronger in the coming days, the gold and silver prices are likely to come down in the Indian market as well. However, investors are still awaiting the Union Budget 2026 and expecting a reduction in import duties on bullion.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Border 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol's film takes historic start, registers biggest opener of 2026, beats Dhurandhar's opening, to cross Rs 40 crore
Border 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol's film takes historic start
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan fifties power India to 7-wicket win over New Zealand; lead series 2–0
IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan fifties power India to 7-wicket win
Will gold and silver prices drop or become more expensive after Union Budget 2026? What investors expect
Will gold and silver prices drop or become more expensive after Budget 2026?
Border 2 Ending explained: Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry make cameo appearence, reprise their roles from original? Here's the truth
Border 2 Ending explained: Akshaye, Suniel, Sudesh make cameo appearence
'Desperate attempt to...': Woman apologises to Rohit Sharma after hand-grab incident, seeks help from him and Virat Kohli
Woman apologises to Rohit Sharma after hand-grab incident, seeks help from him
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement