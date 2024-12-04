INDIA
Maharashtra's Mahayuti alliance celebrates its 2.5-year tenure as Eknath Shinde lauds achievements ahead of Devendra Fadnavis's swearing-in as Chief Minister after BJP's Assembly election victory.
Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over two and half years of Mahayuti government in Maharashtra ahead of the scheduled oath taking of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister of the State tomorrow.
“I am very happy with the completion of two and a half years. The work done by our government, the Mahayuti government, the three of us and our team in the last 2.5 years is remarkable. It will be written in golden letters in history. We are happy that we took such big decisions…”
Shinde was flanked by Fadnavis and NCP chief Ajit Pawar at a press conference here today.
Addressing media persons, Pawar emphasised that they will leave no stone unturned to run the government. “…We will give our best to run the government in the state. Activities related to the party will be handled by (BJP chief) Chandrashekhar Bawankule and NCP’s Sunil Tatkare…,” he said. Fadnavis is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister after being unanimously chosen as Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party earlier today. Fadnavis, Shinde and Pawar called on Governor CP Radhakrishnan to stake claim to form the Mahayuti government.
After meeting the governor, Fadnavis said, “The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held tomorrow at 5.30 pm in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi… We will decide by evening who all will take oath tomorrow. Yesterday I met Eknath Shinde and requested him that it is the wish of Mahayuti workers that he should be with us in this government. I have full faith that he will be with us… We will fulfill the promises made to the people of Maharashtra…,” he said.
There was also some light hearted banter during the press conference.
Asked whether he and Ajit Pawar would take oath on December 5 as Fadnavis’ deputies, Shinde said, “Wait till evening…”. Pawar, in response to Shinde’s reply said, “Sham tak unka samaj aayega (We will know about Shinde by evening), I will take it (oath), I will not wait.” Shinde then said, “Dada (Ajit Pawar) has experience of taking (oath) both in the morning and evening.” The to and fro elicted laughter from those present at the press conference.
In the year 2019, Pawar had taken oath as the deputy chief minister with Fadnavis as the chief minister in an early morning ceremony at Raj Bhavan.Assam travel guide. The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats out of 288. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.
The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)
