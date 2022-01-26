‘Will give free hand to police, form drug task force in Punjab’: AAP’s Bhagwant Mann ahead of assembly polls 2022

Just a few weeks ahead of the Punjab assembly elections 2022, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann, who is the chief ministerial candidate of the party, has talked about a few focuses of AAP if they win the polls that are set to commence from next month.

Mann said that if AAP forms the government in Punjab after winning the elections, the party’s key focus would be creating a drug task force in the state so that Punjab becomes drug-free with no political interference. He further said that the Punjab police will be given a free hand to tackle the drug menace in the state.

While speaking to the media, Bhagwant Mann said, “If we form the government, will give free hand to Punjab Police, will form a drug task force for a (drug) addiction-free Punjab which will have no political interference.”

The AAP CM candidate for Punjab also added that since it’s a border state, the party will lay utmost focus on its internal security. Mann said, “Our internal security roadmap is ready. Congress is fighting within, they are not looking into it.”

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had announced last week that the party’s chief minister candidate for Punjab will be Bhagwant Mann, who is set to contest the upcoming elections from the Dhuri assembly seat in Sangrur district.

According to the Kejriwal, the CM candidate for Punjab in the upcoming elections was decided to by the public of the state through a helpline number where they could submit their opinions. Mann has been a two-time Lok Sabha MP from the Sangrur parliamentary constituency.

According to the opinion polls conducted by Zee News for the Punjab assembly elections 2022, it is expected to be a neck-to-neck battle between AAP, Congress and SAD, as all three parties are likely to win a close share of seats.