Will give befitting reply if any action taken by terrorists on Article 370: Ravi Shankar Prasad

He was replying to media's question about Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement that Pakistan has 'full knowledge' that India is planning a bigger operation than Balakot in PoK.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 17, 2019, 04:34 PM IST

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said that India is always alert to its security and if any act is committed by terrorists against the revocation of Article 370, then it will give a befitting reply.

He was replying to media's question about Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement that Pakistan has 'full knowledge' that India is planning a bigger operation than Balakot in PoK.

The minister refused to comment on Khan's statement but said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is always alert to its security and if any action is taken by terrorists then India will give befitting reply.

Also ReadAfter failed UNSC move, Imran Khan says 'ensuring resolution to Kashmir issue responsibility of this world body'

On being asked about Article 370, Prasad said, "The decision on Article 370 was taken in the national interest and in the interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

"Due to Article 370, there was no Prevention of Corruption Bill, no law against Child Marriage and no law against prevention of manual scavenging applicable in the state," Prasad said.

Also Read: Mediation off the table as Trump tells Imran Khan to deal Kashmir issue bilaterally

On being asked about Kashmir being discussed at United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Prasad said, "MEA is working on this issue".

