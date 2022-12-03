Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Will Gehlot-Pilot power tussle eclipse Rahul's march? Congress gets sleepless nights as Yatra enters Rajasthan tomorrow

The party high command is wary that the infighting in its state unit will cast a shadow on the Yatra in Rajasthan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 04:04 PM IST

Will Gehlot-Pilot power tussle eclipse Rahul's march? Congress gets sleepless nights as Yatra enters Rajasthan tomorrow
Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot with Rahul Gandhi - File Photo

The Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is all set to enter Rajasthan on December 4 and will leave the state around December 20. However, the Rajasthan leg of the ambitious march, which the party hopes will revive its electoral fortunes, is already giving it sleepless nights in wake of the ongoing power tussle between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. 

The party high command is wary that the infighting in its state unit will cast a shadow on the Yatra in Rajasthan, which goes to polls next year when the Congress faces a formidable challenge from the BJP. In its bid to shelve the issue of chief ministership, at least for the next fortnight, party in-charge K C Venugopal was sent to Jaipur and a joint press conference between Gehlot and Pilot was held to show that all is well within the state unit. 

However, according to a News18 report, posters have come up projecting Gehlot as the real and only leader of the state, a claim countered by Pilot’s supporters who say their posters were pulled down by the authorities on instructions of the CM office.

The Yatra will pass through areas such as Jhalawar and Dausa which are considered strongholds of Pilot. In these areas, Pilot loyalists have been continuously demanding the Congress leadership to announce him as the CM before the Yatra enters the state. 

On Saturday morning, Pilot tweeted a video in which he can be seen tying shoelaces, similar to how Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi did during the Yatra, and running with supporters, and asking if people will join him.   

The Pilot camp is well aware of the fact that the Gehlot would not be willing to cede even an inch of space to his bitter rival to make sure that he gets little traction during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Also evidently, Gehlot, being the chief minister, will be the main lead after Rahul in the Yatra. 

Pilot is confident that the party leadership will announce him as the chief minister, if not now then after the Yatra has left the state. However, with the issue remaining shelved for the past three months following an assurance by Jairam Ramesh in September that a resolution will be found “within 2 days”, Pilot and his supports are becoming restless. 

The party has told both leaders that a call on who remains or becomes chief minister will be taken only after December 20 when the Yatra leaves the desert state. Hence, till then, they must ensure there is no storm, reported News18.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 532 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.