Passengers flying from the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar may enjoy cheaper tickets compared to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. This follows a significant decision by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to reduce VAT on aviation fuel to just 1%.

In comparison, Delhi currently charges a much higher 25% VAT on aviation fuel. This reduction in operational costs for airlines is expected to translate into lower airfares for passengers, according to reports.

The Noida International Airport, scheduled to begin operations in April 2025, is being developed to ease congestion at Delhi's IGI Airport and offer a competitive alternative for travelers in the Delhi-NCR region. With Jewar expected to become the largest airport in northern India, it is strategically positioned to meet both domestic and international aviation demands.

Aviation experts see the VAT reduction as a game-changer, as fuel costs form a major portion of airline expenses. The decision is likely to attract airlines to Jewar Airport and make flying more affordable.

Meanwhile, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) will soon begin discussions to finalise the fare structure for the new airport. Their guidelines will further define how competitive the airport will be in the region.

Jewar Airport’s development comes at a time when the demand for air travel is rising, and IGI Airport is facing heavy congestion. The new airport promises relief for passengers and greater convenience.