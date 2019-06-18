'Will fight as a foot soldier': Five-time WB MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to be Congress leader in Lok Sabha

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, five-time Congress MP from West Bengal, will be the party leader in the Lok Sabha. Chowdhury's name was cleared by the top party leadership after which a letter of his appointment was handed over to the Lok Sabha secretariat.

The Congress failed to secure the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha as it did not get the requisite 10 per cent seats in the House required for the post. This is for the second time in a row that the Grand Old Party has failed to get the post.

Chaudhary said he is a foot soldier of the party and will fight as one. "I have been given this responsibility. I was asked to stand in the front. I said okay. I am a foot soldier and foot soldiers stand in front. So I will fight as a foot soldier," he said after his appointment.

Earlier, Chowdhury and other top Congress leaders met at UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence this morning. He, however, said that the issue of who would lead the Congress in the Lower House of Parliament was not discussed in the party leaders' meeting.

The meeting was also attended by, among others, party leader K Suresh from Kerala, who too is likely to get an important role. Suresh was said to be another MP in contention for the top party post.

Both Chowdhury and Suresh, Congress's Kerala unit working president, attended the all-party meeting along with Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday, sparking speculation that one of the two leaders could be made the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha.

Chowdhury is a five-time MP from West Bengal and has not lost the Lok Sabha election since 1999. Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a record number of seats in the face of powerful Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, Chowdhury was one of the two Congress candidates who managed to win their seats in the state.

He won Berhampore Lok Sabha seat in Murshidabad district against TMC’s Apurba Sarkar with more than 78,000 votes. The other Congress MP from West Bengal is Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury who won from Malda Dakshin.

Chowdhury has also been a member of the West Bengal assembly from 1996 to 1999.

He has been the chief of the West Bengal Congress, besides also being the minister of state for railways between 2012 and 2014 during the UPA government.

Chowdhury's fighting spirit helped him win the party's confidence, said sources.

Mallikarjun Kharge was the leader of the Congress in the previous Lok Sabha but he lost the election this time, forcing the party to decide on another name.

(With PTI inputs)