FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Will Mohammed Shami return to Team India after Ajit Agarkar’s exit? Aakash Chopra gives blunt verdict

Will Mohammed Shami return to Team India after Ajit Agarkar’s exit?

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu says 'Qubool Hai' to Nikhat Fatima at Madinah, hopes 'Allah bless our marriage with endless...'

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu says 'Qubool Hai' to Nikhat Fatima at Madinah

Fans demand IPL comeback as AB de Villiers turns back the clock at 42 with blazing 37-ball century in WCL

Fans demand IPL comeback as ABD turns back the clock at 42 with 37-ball century

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

'Will fast if they aren't freed': Sonam Wangchuk's ultimatum to Centre over 3,000 detentions in Delhi

Sonam Wangchuk has warned of a hunger strike or foot march if leaders detained during Delhi’s CJP protest are not released by Sunday. Here's what he said.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 08:18 PM IST

'Will fast if they aren't freed': Sonam Wangchuk's ultimatum to Centre over 3,000 detentions in Delhi
Wangchuk threatens hunger strike over Delhi detentions. (AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has warned the central government of an indefinite hunger strike or a foot march (pad yatra) if political leaders and other protesters, who were detained by Delhi Police on Saturday, are not released by Sunday. In a video shared by him on his social media handles, he described the situation as an 'undeclared Emergency' after Delhi Police detained all top leaders of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), including Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, ahead of their planned protest at Jantar Mantar.

Delhi Police also detained several opposition leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, and Sanjay Singh, among others.

What did Sonam Wangchuk say?

In a video message shared by Wangchuk on his social media accounts, he described the situation in the national capitals as an 'undeclared emergency' and wrote, ''INDIA IN A STATE OF UNDECLARED EMERGENCY... Yesterday when I posted a message appealing for unity & peace in today's protest, I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared EMERGENCY. I was happy there were so many leaders to lead the movement, but I now learn that they have all been arrested. I hope those arrested will be released soon. I will be compelled to consider an Anshan Fast or Padyatra March if they are not released by tomorrow.''

Take a look

Wangchuk’s earlier message on the protest

A day ahead of CJP's planned protest at Jantar Mantar, Wangchuk explained why he 'won't be able to join' it. ''Despite all efforts of the government to hinder & damage our work we continue to work for national security... making preparations as another winter comes. This includes making artificial glaciers for water security & experiments for GLOF or glacial lake flood security... to diffuse the 200+ ticking water bombs in high Himalayas,'' Wangchuk said along with a video.

''Hence, I send my bestest wishes to all and urge the leaders of different groups to stay united and show statesmanship. Meanwhile, I urge all the genZ friends to once again stay absolutely peaceful at all costs. This was the gift of Baapu that I tried to bring to Jantar Mantar in June, I hope we won’t let Baapu down,'' he added.

For those unversed, CJP's protest in June did not get much traction from either at Jantar Mantar or on social media until Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike reached its third week.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will Mohammed Shami return to Team India after Ajit Agarkar’s exit? Aakash Chopra gives blunt verdict
Will Mohammed Shami return to Team India after Ajit Agarkar’s exit?
Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu says 'Qubool Hai' to Nikhat Fatima at Madinah, hopes 'Allah bless our marriage with endless...'
Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu says 'Qubool Hai' to Nikhat Fatima at Madinah
'Will fast if they aren't freed': Sonam Wangchuk's ultimatum to Centre over 3,000 detentions in Delhi
'Will fast if they aren't freed': Wangchuk's ultimatum over 3,000 detentions
India’s Sanjay Manjrekar questions democracy, Pakistan’s Danish Kaneria tells Delhi Police to ‘bat first’: Two takes on CJP protest
Sanjay Manjrekar questions democracy, Danish Kaneria tells Police to ‘bat first'
Fans demand IPL comeback as AB de Villiers turns back the clock at 42 with blazing 37-ball century in WCL
Fans demand IPL comeback as ABD turns back the clock at 42 with 37-ball century
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement