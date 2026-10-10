'Will fast if they aren't freed': Sonam Wangchuk's ultimatum to Centre over 3,000 detentions in Delhi

Sonam Wangchuk has warned of a hunger strike or foot march if leaders detained during Delhi’s CJP protest are not released by Sunday. Here's what he said.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has warned the central government of an indefinite hunger strike or a foot march (pad yatra) if political leaders and other protesters, who were detained by Delhi Police on Saturday, are not released by Sunday. In a video shared by him on his social media handles, he described the situation as an 'undeclared Emergency' after Delhi Police detained all top leaders of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), including Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, ahead of their planned protest at Jantar Mantar.

Delhi Police also detained several opposition leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, and Sanjay Singh, among others.

What did Sonam Wangchuk say?

In a video message shared by Wangchuk on his social media accounts, he described the situation in the national capitals as an 'undeclared emergency' and wrote, ''INDIA IN A STATE OF UNDECLARED EMERGENCY... Yesterday when I posted a message appealing for unity & peace in today's protest, I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared EMERGENCY. I was happy there were so many leaders to lead the movement, but I now learn that they have all been arrested. I hope those arrested will be released soon. I will be compelled to consider an Anshan Fast or Padyatra March if they are not released by tomorrow.''

Take a look

INDIA IN A STATE OF UNDECLARED EMERGENCY... Yesterday when I posted a message appealing for unity & peace in today's protest I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared EMERGENCY. I was happy there were so many leaders to lead the movement, but I now learn that they have all been arrested. I hope those arrested will be released soon. I will be compelled to consider an Anshan Fast or Padyatra March if they are not released by tomorrow. #JantarMantar #protest #CJP #CEC #sonamwangchuk — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) October 10, 2026

Wangchuk’s earlier message on the protest

A day ahead of CJP's planned protest at Jantar Mantar, Wangchuk explained why he 'won't be able to join' it. ''Despite all efforts of the government to hinder & damage our work we continue to work for national security... making preparations as another winter comes. This includes making artificial glaciers for water security & experiments for GLOF or glacial lake flood security... to diffuse the 200+ ticking water bombs in high Himalayas,'' Wangchuk said along with a video.

''Hence, I send my bestest wishes to all and urge the leaders of different groups to stay united and show statesmanship. Meanwhile, I urge all the genZ friends to once again stay absolutely peaceful at all costs. This was the gift of Baapu that I tried to bring to Jantar Mantar in June, I hope we won’t let Baapu down,'' he added.

For those unversed, CJP's protest in June did not get much traction from either at Jantar Mantar or on social media until Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike reached its third week.