Will Facebook have to quit India if Meta CEO Zuckerberg does not apologise for deleting PM Modi's videos?

According to panel chair and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, removing the video of PM Modi — the elected representative of 1.4 billion Indians — is tantamount to an “attack on democracy.”

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been given three days by the Parliamentary Committee on Communications and Information Technology to apologize for briefly pulling down Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s July 23 video, and to take action against those responsible.

According to panel chair and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, removing the video of PM Modi — the elected representative of 1.4 billion Indians — is tantamount to an “attack on democracy.”

"If Facebook does not take action against those responsible in this matter, the Safe Harbour Clause will be removed. Mark Zuckerberg will have to apologize. Otherwise, a case may be filed," it said.

Committee warns of FIRs against executives

The committee also warned that removing the safe harbour protection would allow FIRs to be filed directly against social media platform executives, with clearance from the central government.

PM Modi’s message to Gen Z, promising crackdown on paper leaks during protests by the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was first shared as a selfie video on Instagram and then on Facebook. It marked his first direct selfie video. The Facebook upload was briefly taken down by Meta.

Meta restored the post soon after facing heavy criticism.

IT ministry rejects Meta's glitch explanation

Earlier this week, Meta officials were grilled by the government during a meeting with the Parliamentary panel.

While the company blamed a "technical glitch" for the video’s removal and apologised, the IT ministry said the explanation was "not reasonable." Officials added that if it was a glitch, Meta, as a tech company, should move faster to fix its systems.

Parliamentary panel on child sex content

The CSAM issue has put Meta in the spotlight again, this time over paid ads on Instagram carrying child sexual abuse material. A government notice was served to Meta last month. Today, the Parliamentary committee warned every social media platform that non-compliance with CSAM rules will invite cases.

"This includes Google, YouTube, X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Snapchat," it said.

According to NCRB data, 1,099 out of 1,238 cybercrime cases involving children in 2024 were linked to publishing or sharing sexually explicit content of minors.

Overall, crimes against children went up 5.8% to 1.87 lakh cases. Offences against children have risen nearly 46% since 2020.