‘Will even cross border to counter terrorism’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s strong message

File photo

Issuing a warning to terrorists and potential threats on national security, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India would not hesitate to cross the border if our country is targeted by terrorists from the outside.

Speaking at a programme, where Assam-based veterans of the 1971 India-Pakistan War were felicitated, Rajnath Singh talked about how India is working towards wiping out terrorism from the country, delivering a strong message.

As per news agency PTI, Singh said, “India has been successful in giving out the message that terrorism will be strongly dealt with. We will not hesitate to cross borders if the country is targeted from outside.”

The defence minister also praised the bravery and valour with which Indian soldiers acted during recent standoffs against China. He said, “I am of the firm belief that no power in the world can do anything to bow down the head of Bharat Mata' (Mother India)."

Singh also took a dig at the opposition leaders, who had been questioning the role of the Indian Army in the standoff against China. He said that such comments demoralized the soldiers and hurt the sentiments of the people.

As quoted by PTI, Rajnath Singh said, “I am regularly in contact with chiefs of our armed forces. I told them what I had to and they did what they had to. They have kept Bharat Mata's head held high.”

The BJP leader also said that the current situation on the border is much better than before. With Bangladesh being a friendly neighbor to India, the situation on the border is stable and peaceful at the moment, Rajnath Singh said.

He noted, “The tension that India experiences on the western frontier does not exist along the eastern boundary as Bangladesh is a friendly country. The problem of infiltration has almost ended. There is peace and stability at the border (in the eastern frontier) now.”

After the event, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that nine war widows were honoured with Rs 10 lakh each, eight personnel who had suffered injuries with Rs 5 lakh each and two ex-prisoners of War with Rs 2.5 lakh each.

(With PTI inputs)

