Will ethanol level in petrol be increased beyond 20 percent? Here's what the govt said

According to data presented in the Parliament, India has achieved the target of 20 percent ethanol blending five years ahead of schedule.

The central government has told the Parliament that ethanol-blended fuel is safe, clean, and technologically-advanced, adding that there is no proposal to return to pure petrol. In a written reply, Suresh Gopi, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that the government has not taken any decision to increase the level of ethanol blending beyond 20 percent. Respond to a question, Gopi added that the government's policy is to move towards superior and better technology, rather than reverting to lower standards.

According to data presented in the Parliament, India has achieved the target of 20 percent ethanol blending five years ahead of schedule. The government said that the average ethanol blending was around 12 percent in 2022-23, rising to 14.6 percent in 2023-24, and about 19.2 percent in 2024-25. It has since been increased to 20 percent blending, the Centre stated, adding that E85 fuel (85 percent ethanol) is certified only for flex-fuel vehicles and is not part of the general fuel supply.

The government pushback comes amid widespread concerns that E20 fuel (20 percent ethanol and 80 percent petrol) leads to engine damage in older vehicles and also causes a drop in mileage. While the government has accepted that using E20 in older cars may bring a marginal drop in mileage, it has rejected reports of vehicle damage. The government has also said that the blended fuel programme has yielded economic and environmental benefits for the country, while helping farmers. The Centre further stated that public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) have set up a system to address complaints and suggestions pertaining to E20 fuel.

This comes as car owners have been flagging adverse effects of E20 fuel, while the government has blamed the claims on a misinformation campaign. Earlier, during a Supreme Court hearing, the Centre had said that its E20 fuel policy was an ongoing "experiment" and that its results would be known next year.