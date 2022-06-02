‘Will enter Jamia Masjid to perform puja’: Karnataka on alert after Hindu activists issue warning

File photo

The Gyanvapi Masjid controversy has sparked rows in different parts of the country, including Karnataka. The state remains on alert amid expectations of communal tensions involving the Jamia Masjid in Srirangapatna town.

In the midst of the controversy, Hindu activists have said that they will “enter” the Jamia Masjid in the Mandya district of Karnataka to offer prayers, leaving the authorities in Karnataka on high alert regarding the escalating situation.

The Hindu organisations have also decided to approach the court to demand a survey of the masjid along the lines of the Gyanvapi mosque. They have given calls on social media and in various events to participate in the ‘Srirangapatna Chalo’ programme.

The authorities in Karnataka are currently analyzing the situation and awaiting instructions from the state government on how to handle the devotees who may try to enter the historic mosque in Srirangapatna and try to perform “puja” inside the premises.

The district authorities have already beefed up the security in and around the Jamia masjid. They are also contemplating clamping prohibitory orders from June 3 and extending it to June 4.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal leaders, who are at the forefront of the ‘Srirangapatna Chalo’ movement, have said that since the district authorities have not responded to their request, they are going ahead with their plan.

Worried about the plans of the Hindu activists, the Jamia Masjid authorities have requested the state government to protect the mosque amid the ongoing row, which comes in the backdrop of the Gyanvapi case and Krishna Janambhoomi row.

Built by Tipu Sultan in 1786-87, Jamia mosque is also called as Masjid-i-Ala and is located inside the Srirangapatna fort. The mosque has three inscriptions that mention nine names of Prophet Mohammad.

Earlier, Hindu outfits had claimed that Tipu Sultan had made the Jamia Masjid on the remains of a Hindu temple, and so they should have a right to pray inside the premises of the mosque.

(With IANS inputs)

