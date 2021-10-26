Will ensure 'visarjan' of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

A day after returning to his home turf in Bihar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday said that he will ensure the downfall of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the ruling NDA in the state. His statement came as the former Bihar CM will start campaigning at Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur by-elections for Assembly seats in Bihar.

Taking a dig at Kumar and the NDA, he told news agency ANI, "Nitish Kumar has been eulogised by PM Modi and BJP. Everyone was sloganeering `desh ka PM kaisa ho Nitish kumar jaisa ho' (A PM should be like Nitish).

"He was being touted as PM material...such arrogance and greed," Prasad continued.

Also read Lalu Prasad Yadav returns to Bihar after nearly 4 years; son Tej Pratap gets angry for THIS reason

I was unwell and was in detention because of which I missed two elections, but now bye elections are happening and I have managed to come back because of people's love. On 27th (October), I will address the public in bypoll seats Kusheshwar Asthan & Tarapur: RJD chief Lalu Yadav pic.twitter.com/MwQIZ5Diai — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

Talking about his campaigning, he said he will ensure the "visarjan" of CM Kumar, and added, "I know Tejashwi is campaigning in both the places and is doing really well in giving a strong fight to the (ruling) NDA." He expressed confidence that his party will win the by-polls by a great margin.

Prasad said he will address the public in bypoll seats Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur on October 27th. He said, "I was unwell and was in detention because of which I missed two elections, but now bye-elections are happening and I have managed to come back because of people's love."

Talking about his younger son Tejashwi Yadav, Prasad lauded him for "handling the party pretty well in his absence which was beyond his expectations and made RJD the largest party in the last Assembly polls in Bihar."

His comments came as a strained relationship is being witnessed between his sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi over the party's leadership.