'Will ensure there is no academic loss if lockdown extended': HRD minister

Headlines

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

Who was Khalistani leader Hardeep Nijjar? Why his assassination is putting strain on India-Canada ties

This actor who worked with Rajinikanth at age 10, earned Rs 100 as first salary, now earns upto Rs 100 crore per film

Pending for 27 years, Women’s Reservation Bill finally cleared: How can it change course of history?

'Credible allegations of potential link': Canada PM Trudeau accuses India of being behind killing of Khalistani leader

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

Himachal govt moves resolution in Assembly urging Centre to declare state calamity a 'national disaster'

Wordle 822 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 19

Countries with reservation for women in parliament

10 reasons why you should eat corn (Bhutta)

7 Chemicals that are harmful for hairs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

This actor who worked with Rajinikanth at age 10, earned Rs 100 as first salary, now earns upto Rs 100 crore per film

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

HomeIndia

India

'Will ensure there is no academic loss if lockdown extended': HRD minister

As examinations all over the country stand postponed/cancelled due to the lockdown imposed in an effort to tackle the coronavirus crisis, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday said that the ministry is prepared to ensure that the students do not suffer a further academic loss if the shutdown is extended beyond April 14.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 05, 2020, 07:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As examinations all over the country stand postponed/cancelled due to the lockdown imposed in an effort to tackle the coronavirus crisis, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday said that the ministry is prepared to ensure that the students do not suffer a further academic loss if the shutdown is extended beyond April 14.

He also said that he is constantly reviewing the plan of action that academic institutions have taken during the lockdown period.

"We are prepared to ensure there is no academic loss to students if schools, colleges remain shut beyond April 14," PTI quoted Pokhriyal as saying.

He also informed that the decision to extend the lockdown will be taken on April 14, adding that the choice to reopen schools, colleges will be exercised after reviewing the COVID-19 situation. The decision will be taken keeping in mind the safety of the students, Pokhriyal said.

All the Central Board Search Education (CBSE) school students studying in classes I-VIII was promoted to the next class.

"Students of classes IX and XI to be promoted based on internal assessment of schools," Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank stated.

Many states are promoting students without conducting exams. 

The Puducherry government promoted students of class 1 to class 9 without examinations. Meanwhile, the Gujarat government took the decision to promote students of Classes 1 to 9 and 11 of the state board sans the annual exam. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh government cancelled exams for students of classes one to eight and were promoted to a higher standard in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

In India, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases there are a total of 3374 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country and 79 recorded deaths.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hartalika Teej 2023: 5 mouth-watering traditional sweet recipes to relish on the festival

Elevate Special Moments with Exquisite Jewelry Sets Designed by the Top Gemologist Jinagna Shah

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, playing XI for Asia Cup 2023 final

Ahead of wedding, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twin in blue at airport

Meet Karachi-born model who became first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023, to be part of global pageant despite backlash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE