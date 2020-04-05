'Will ensure there is no academic loss if lockdown extended': HRD minister

As examinations all over the country stand postponed/cancelled due to the lockdown imposed in an effort to tackle the coronavirus crisis, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday said that the ministry is prepared to ensure that the students do not suffer a further academic loss if the shutdown is extended beyond April 14.

He also said that he is constantly reviewing the plan of action that academic institutions have taken during the lockdown period.

"We are prepared to ensure there is no academic loss to students if schools, colleges remain shut beyond April 14," PTI quoted Pokhriyal as saying.

He also informed that the decision to extend the lockdown will be taken on April 14, adding that the choice to reopen schools, colleges will be exercised after reviewing the COVID-19 situation. The decision will be taken keeping in mind the safety of the students, Pokhriyal said.

All the Central Board Search Education (CBSE) school students studying in classes I-VIII was promoted to the next class.

"Students of classes IX and XI to be promoted based on internal assessment of schools," Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank stated.

Many states are promoting students without conducting exams.

The Puducherry government promoted students of class 1 to class 9 without examinations. Meanwhile, the Gujarat government took the decision to promote students of Classes 1 to 9 and 11 of the state board sans the annual exam. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh government cancelled exams for students of classes one to eight and were promoted to a higher standard in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

In India, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases there are a total of 3374 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country and 79 recorded deaths.