INDIA

Will Election Commission conduct SIR in West Bengal? CEC Gyanesh Kumar says...

The ECI's statement comes as it faces protests over a SIR being carried out in Bihar just months ahead of the assembly elections in the state. SIR is an exercise to revise the voter list by removing the names of deceased or ineligible electors. Read on to know more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 07:05 PM IST

Will Election Commission conduct SIR in West Bengal? CEC Gyanesh Kumar says...
Kumar made the remark during a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) will take a decision about conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal and other states at an appropriate time. Kumar made the remark during a press conference in New Delhi as he responded to a question on carrying out the exercise in Bengal. The press meet was held by Kumar along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi to address allegations of voter fraud raised by Opposition leaders.

What did CEC Gyanesh Kumar say about SIR in Bengal?
Kumar said at Sunday's press meet: "We three (election) commissioners will decide at an appropriate time and take a decision on when to conduct SIR in West Bengal or other states. It will be announced at an appropriate time." In July, the ECI had released the data from the SIR conducted in West Bengal in 2002. The data covers 11 of the state’s 23 districts and 103 of the total 294 state assembly constituencies. West Bengal is due to hold polls next year.

What are Opposition's allegations against ECI and how has it responded?
The ECI's statement comes as it faces protests over a SIR being carried out in Bihar just months ahead of the assembly elections in the state. SIR is notably an exercise to revise the voter list by removing the names of deceased or ineligible electors. The ECI says it has flagged an estimated 65 lakh voters for deletion from the draft electoral roll. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court directed the poll body to make public the reasons for excluding voters. Meanwhile, a united Opposition, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has also accused the ECI of colluding with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and committing a large-scale voter fraud across national and state polls. The ECI has dismissed the allegations, maintaining that it is neutral towards all political parties.

