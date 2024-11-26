The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP factions, secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections

Maharashtra's political landscape remains uncertain as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has hinted at stepping down amidst the ongoing speculation over the state’s leadership. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Shinde urged his supporters not to gather at Varsha Niwas or elsewhere to press for his reinstatement. He emphasized that the ruling Mahayuti alliance remains strong and united for a prosperous Maharashtra. "Our government will be formed again. However, I request Shiv Sena workers not to assemble in my support," Shinde stated in his post.

Despite Shinde's appeal, Shiv Sainiks held prayer meetings across Thane earlier this week, praying for his return as Chief Minister. At the Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Thane’s Kashish Park, women attributed Mahayuti’s electoral success to Shinde’s grassroots connect, citing initiatives like the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana.’ Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske echoed this sentiment, expressing hope that Shinde would be rewarded with a second term based on merit.

महायुतीच्या प्रचंड विजयानंतर राज्यात पुन्हा एकदा आपले सरकार स्थापन होणार आहे. महायुती म्हणून आपण एकत्रित निवडणूक लढवली आणि आजही एकत्रच आहोत. माझ्यावरील प्रेमापोटी काही मंडळींनी सर्वांना एकत्र जमण्याचे, मुंबईत येण्याचे आवाहन केले आहे. तुमच्या या प्रेमासाठी मी अत्यंत मनापासून ऋणी… — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) November 25, 2024

Shinde’s home turf, Thane, played a significant role in his political success, with the leader winning from Kopri-Pachpakhadi by over 1.2 lakh votes.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP factions, secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections. However, disagreements over the Chief Minister's post have delayed government formation. While the BJP, led by Devendra Fadnavis, won a record 132 seats, Shiv Sena secured 57 seats.

Reports suggest the new Chief Minister could be sworn in as early as November 26, but no final decision has been announced yet. Meanwhile, officials clarified that the tenure of the 14th assembly ends on November 26, and the 15th assembly is already in place.