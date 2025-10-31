Will Donald Trump dump Pakistan again after India-US defence pact? What can Asim Munir do now?

As India and the US sign a 10-year defence pact, Donald Trump’s closeness with Pakistan faces new scrutiny amid shifting South Asian power equations.

Will Donald Trump dump Pakistan once again? How will he treat the Pakistan Army and its chief, Asim Munir, now? Will the Pakistan-US bonhomie come to an end sooner than expected? Islamabad must ponder over these questions after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his US counterpart Pete Hegseth signed a 10-year defence framework in Malaysia to deepen security cooperation. Talking to journalists after signing the deal, Singh said, "We have held telephonic conversations thrice. I am delighted to be meeting you in person on the sidelines of ADMM (ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting - Plus: ADMM-Plus)."

He added, "On this occasion, I feel a new chapter will begin today with the signing of the Defence Framework...I am confident that under your leadership, India-US relations will further strengthen." Hegseth responded, "I want to express gratitude to Minister Singh for the partnership we have with India. It's one of those consequential US-India relationships in the world. Our strategic alignment is built on shared interests, on mutual trust and commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific Region."

The defence deal has come amid the increasing bonhomie between the US and Pakistan, Trump's lavish praise of Asim Munir, his luncheon meeting with the Pakistan Army chief at the White House and meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Trump has also offered to help Islamabad explore and extract crude oil. Pakistan has responded by offering rare earth mineral deposits in Balochistan and joining the cryptocurrency launched by the company in which Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner have significant stakes.

The pact has also come at a time when Donald Trump has punished India for buying Russian oil by imposing an additional tariff of 25%, over and above the base tariffs of 25%, taking the cumulative tariffs to 50%. He has also targeted India by increasing the H1-B visa fee to $100,000.

Earlier in 2016, the US had designated India as its "major defence partner." It elevated New Delhi in 2018 to tier one of the Strategic Trade Authorisation, which allows New Delhi to receive license-free access to a range of US military and dual-use technologies. Both these developments took place when Donald Trump was the president of the country. The India-US defence partnership was strengthened amid a bipartisan view in Washington in recent decades. Washington wanted to use India as a potential counterweight to China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region. However, these things changed in Trump's second term.