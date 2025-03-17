Will India-Bangladesh relations deteriorate further?

The bilateral ties between New Delhi and Dhaka have been going south with each passing day since August 5, 2024, when then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted after a series of nationwide protests and forced to leave her country, taking refuge in the neighbouring country.

Though Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Dhaka in February, met Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor to the interim government and assured him of cooperation, anti-Indi rant has spiraled further north.

Bangladesh-China Ties

At a time when Bangladesh has announced a plan for Muhammad Yunus to visit Beijing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping this month, India has detained seven allegedly illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

Analysts believe, if India insists on deporting them back to Dhaka, the bilateral ties may get soured further.

In a development that may have far-reaching consequences, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police, East District, Abhishek Dhania said the seven Bangladeshi nationals were staying illegally without any valid documents at different locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Police detain Bangladeshi migrants

"We were working on a lead for two weeks and we succeeded with the arrest of Dilawar Khan S/o Gaffar Khan R/o Krishna Nagar, New Delhi," said DCP Dhania

He added that the detainee had shed light on the network that sends illegal migrants into India via the river route.

"Upon initial interrogation, Dilawar Khan falsely claimed to be a resident of West Bengal. However, after sustained interrogation and verification, his identity was revealed as Dilawar Khan S/o Gaffar Khan from village Morrelganj of Morrelganj District, Bangladesh," he said.

Following his sustained interrogation, six more illegal Bangladeshi nationals were identified in the Delhi-NCR area. “For this, the teams, acting swiftly and simultaneously, conducted various raids on Sunday at different locations in Laxmi Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Seemapuri in Delhi and Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad, UP,” he said.

The seven illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, including a woman and a minor, have been detained with the persistent efforts of the joint teams of Special Staff and Anti-Narcotics Squad of East District, said DCP Dhania.

The DCP said the detainees will be produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), R.K, Puram, Delhi for their deportation.

The adult detainees were identified as Dilawar Khan (48), Beauty Begum (39), Rafikul (43), Tauhid (20), Mohammed Azhar (28) and Zakir Malik (40). The minor detained along with them is a girl aged 15.

DCP Dhania said the raids were conducted as part of Delhi Police's ongoing campaign against illegal immigrants.

He said two teams, one each under Special Staff Incharge Inspector Jitendra Malik and Anti-Narcotics Squad Incharge Inspector Arun Kumar, worked diligently as part of a coordinated operation overseen by Additional DCP/Ops, East District, Nithya Radha Krishna.

Will Dhaka accept deported Bangladeshis?

Earlier during the rule of Sheikh Hasina, Dhaka assured that it would take back all illegal migrants if enough proof of their being Bangladeshi was furnished.

However, after the change of government in the neighbouring country, it seems almost impossible that Dhaka would accept these migrants at a time when the anti-India narrative has been created and nourished by those in power.

Analysts believe, Muhammad Yunus may be under the pressure of radical Islamist forces, which have established themselves on anti-India rhetoric.



(With inputs from IANS)