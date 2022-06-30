Will Devendra Fadnavis be part of Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra cabinet? Know what BJP leader said

File photo

Just a day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in the state was overturned, rebel Shiv Sena leader is set to take the place of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and take the oath as the new CM of Maharashtra today.

Eknath Shinde being chosen to replace Thackeray in Maharashtra was a surprise for many, as speculations of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis being the new CM of Maharashtra were gaining traction across the country.

With this surprise twist in the new Maharashtra cabinet, questions were raised over Devendra Fadnavis being a part of the newly-formed government or not. Answering these questions during the press conference, Devendra Fadnavis put all rumours to end.

The BJP leader said that he had no wish to be the new CM of Maharashtra, and Eknath Shinde will be swearing-in for the post today. Further, he clarified that he will not be a part of the Maharashtra cabinet, saying that he will “stay out of the government.”

During the press conference, Fadnavis said, “After the swearing-in ceremony today, we will have a cabinet expansion and Shiv Sena and BJP leaders will take the oath. I will stay out of the government.”

He also said that the new government will be a firm believer of Hindutva, and slammed the Shiv Sena led-MVA alliance for their governance in Maharashtra. Fadnavis, accompanied by Eknath Shinde, said during the press conference that the MVA was “insulting Hindutva daily”.

The Maharashtra BJP chief said, “They (MVA government) were insulting Hindutva daily. On last day, they renamed Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar. But once you receive Governor's letter, you should not hold any cabinet meeting.”

No names regarding the new Maharashtra cabinet, led by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, have come forward yet, but it is assumed that many of the rebel MLAs will be included in the Maharashtra government.

These developments comes just a day after former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray resigned from his post. Thackeray’s resignation came just as the Supreme Court ordered a floor test for Shiv Sena, urging it to prove its majority in the state.

READ | Maharashtra floor test explained in numbers: How many Shiv Sena MLAs BJP needs to form government?