Amid opposition's charge of deteriorating law and order in Bihar, an angry mob ransacked a police station, vandalised it freed a wanted accused in the Araria district. It has come at a time when the political parties are gearing up for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, which will be held in Novembe

Amid opposition's charge of deteriorating law and order in Bihar, an angry mob ransacked a police station, vandalised it freed a wanted accused in the Araria district.

It has come at a time when the political parties are gearing up for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, which will be held in November.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has lost much of the clout and political support base as he has been buttressed by the BJP, which has more seats than his own Janata Dal (United).

Mob attacks, ransacks police stattion

According to media reports, ASI Rajiv Ranjan Mall was leading the team to apprehend accused Anmol Yadav at a wedding programme in the Phulkaha area of the district when a mob of villagers sieged him and other members of the team.

The 45-year-old ASI collapsed, lost consciousness fell on the ground, he was rushed to the Araria District Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Confirming the incident, SP Anjani Kumar said the exact cause of death would be known after the postmortem report. Mall is survived by his wife and two minor daughters.

ASI killed

DSP Forbesganj Mukesh Kumar Saha said," We had got information about criminal Anmol Yadav attending a wedding function. The police went there and arrested him, but the local villagers entered into an altercation with the police, and they managed to release Anmol Yadav."

He said further, "During the altercation, ASI Vijay Kumar fell and he was declared dead at the hospital. 3-4 people detained; further investigation underway."