Will defer bypolls to 15 assembly seats in Karnataka: EC tells SC on petition of disqualified MLAs

The Election Commission on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it will defer the bypolls to 15 assembly seats in Karnataka vacated after disqualification of the MLAs by the Speaker.

The elections were scheduled to be held on October 21.

As the Supreme Court said it will hear the plea of 17 disqualified Karnataka MLAs who had sought court's permission to contest the upcoming assembly by-polls in the state on October 23.

The top court had on Monday issued a notice to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker on hearing the plea of 17 disqualified Karnataka MLAs.

The Election Commission had on Saturday announced that the by-elections for 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on October 21, while the counting of votes will be held on October 24.

Former Speaker Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 17 MLAs including 13 from the Congress, 3 from the JD(S), and an Independent after they rebelled against the then Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

The leaders were disqualified by the Speaker, stating that they have "incurred disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law) and the disqualification would last till the end of the term of the Assembly May 23, 2023."

Prominent among the Congress MLAs who were disqualified were MTB Nagaraj, K Sudhakar, Munirathna, Shrimant Patil, Byrathi Basavaraj.

The Supreme Court had on September 12 refused to pass an order on a plea to list a batch of petitions filed by 17 disqualified MLAs challenging their disqualification from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly by the former Speaker under the anti-defection law rejecting their resignation and disqualifying them from the Assembly.