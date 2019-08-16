Will decide on Justice Akil Kureshi's elevation in one more week's time: Centre

The Centre on Friday sought one more week's time to decide on the implementation of Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation to appoint Bombay High Court's Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that the issue will be considered and Centre needs one week time.

"The decision of the Centre will be informed to the Collegium," Tushar Mehta told the bench.

The Bench indicated that the date will be fixed on the administrative side for a hearing next week.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to take a decision by August 14 on the recommendation of the Court's Collegium to appoint Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh HC.

The Solicitor General had said that the matter was under consideration and sought two weeks time.

The plea was filed by the Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association seeking a direction to the Centre to implement the SC collegium's recommendation to appoint Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The Advocates' Association said that Kureshi was appointed as a judge of Gujarat High Court in 2004 and was functioning as acting Chief Justice of High Court when he was transferred to Bombay High Court on November 2018.