Will cyclone Mocha have impact on Odisha coast? IMD gives update

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday that cyclone Mocha over the Bay of Bengal will not have any impact on the Odisha coast. However, the conditions will be very rough in the deep sea.

The IMD said a deep depression formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Wednesday morning which moved northwestwards at a speed of 7 kmph. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over the same region.

Then, the system would continue to move north-northwestwards. It will gradually intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by Thursday morning and a very severe cyclonic storm by Thursday midnight over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal.

Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually, move north-northeastwards and weaken slightly from May 13 and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox`s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) around the forenoon of May 14, with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph.

As per the forecast made till now, there will be no impact of the cyclone on the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast. The Met Department has not issued any kind of warning for Odisha regarding wind speed or rainfall, said IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

Mohapatra said the cyclone will move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts, so there will be no impact on Odisha. However, a warning has been issued to suspend all types of small boats and fishing operations in the southeast and central Bay of Bengal Bay and the Andaman Sea till May 14.