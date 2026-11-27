The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to examine whether marriages between close blood relatives need legal safeguards or wider public awareness campaigns.

The court clarified that it was not directing the government to introduce legislation but wanted it to examine the issue and consider suitable steps. (AI Generate image)

The Supreme Court has asked the Union government to consider whether India needs a law or a nationwide awareness campaign to address the possible genetic risks associated with marriages between close blood relatives.

The matter came up on November 20 before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana. The court clarified that it was not directing the government to introduce legislation but wanted it to examine the issue and consider suitable steps.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Charvi S., a 20-year-old student at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru.

Charvi, who has a serious visual impairment, was born to parents who were first cousins. She has attributed her condition, which includes cone dystrophy and retinitis pigmentosa, to the genetic risks associated with such marriages.

Her petition questions whether existing legal and customary exceptions allowing marriages between close relatives should continue without adequate public-health safeguards.

Why marriages between close relatives can increase genetic risks

Consanguineous marriages are unions between people who share a common ancestor, generally second cousins or closer. First-cousin marriages are the most common form of such unions.

The medical concern is linked to recessive genetic conditions. Every person carries certain genetic variations that may cause diseases but do not necessarily affect their health because the other copy of the gene inherited from the second parent may function normally.

However, close relatives are more likely to carry the same harmful genetic variations because they have inherited them from common ancestors. Their children therefore have a higher chance of receiving two copies of the same recessive variant, increasing the possibility of developing an inherited disorder.

Research published in the medical journal BMJ Open estimated that congenital abnormalities occur in around 2-3 per cent of children born to unrelated couples. The figure rises to approximately 5-6 per cent among children of first-cousin couples.

This means the risk is roughly doubled, although most children born to first-cousin couples do not necessarily develop congenital abnormalities.

A 2025 study published in the journal Genes, titled The Abundance of Harmful Rare Homozygous Variants in Children of Consanguineous Parents, examined more than 2,500 whole genomes. It found that children of first-cousin couples had around 10 times as many harmful rare homozygous genetic variants as children of unrelated parents. The figure was approximately 20 times higher among children of double first-cousin unions.

How common are cousin marriages in India?

The issue is particularly relevant in communities where marriages between relatives take place repeatedly across generations. However, the practice is not limited to any one religion or community.

A 2020 study published in the Journal of Biosocial Science analysed data from 456,646 ever-married women covered by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2015-16.

It found that 9.9 per cent of marriages in India were consanguineous. The prevalence was 15 per cent among Muslims and 9 per cent among Hindus.

Regional differences were significant. Southern India recorded a prevalence of 23 per cent, while the figure in the Northeast was 3.1 per cent. First-cousin marriages accounted for 8.7 per cent of marriages nationally.

An earlier study by researchers A.H. Bittles and R. Hussain, published in Annals of Human Biology in 2000, found that 22 per cent of marriages among Indian Muslim respondents in the NFHS 1992-93 involved second cousins or closer.

These figures show that marriage practices vary considerably across communities and regions. They also highlight why the issue cannot be viewed through the lens of a single religion.

What do Indian marriage laws say?

Consanguineous marriages are recognised differently under various personal laws and customary practices in India.

The Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, generally prohibits marriages within certain degrees of relationship and between sapindas. However, it allows exceptions where an established custom governing the parties permits such a marriage. The Act also applies to Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains.

Muslim personal law permits first-cousin marriages. Certain Hindu communities, particularly in southern India, have also traditionally practised cross-cousin marriages and, in some cases, uncle-niece unions.

Jewish personal law permits cousin marriages, while Christian denominations have historically allowed certain such unions subject to applicable rules and dispensations. The precise legal position varies across jurisdictions.

Cousin marriages are also practised in parts of West Asia, North Africa and South Asia, across different national and cultural settings.

Balancing personal choice and public health

The Supreme Court's intervention has brought attention to the difficult balance between individual choice, religious freedom, customary practices and the health of future generations.

An outright ban could face constitutional and social challenges and may also be difficult to enforce. At the same time, the medical risks associated with repeated close-relative marriages cannot be ignored.

Possible measures include wider public awareness campaigns, accessible premarital genetic counselling, voluntary genetic screening in communities where the practice is more prevalent and affordable diagnostic facilities.

Couples with a family history of inherited disorders could also be given better access to genetic assessments before planning children.

The government's response to the Supreme Court's observations could shape the discussion around how India addresses the health risks while respecting individual rights and established customs.