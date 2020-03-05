Will continue to support govt and people of Afghanistan: India

Even as the situation in Afghanistan remains precarious, India has said that it will continue to support the Afghan government and people of the country.

Raveesh Kumar, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said, "Our position has been consistent. India will continue to extend all support to the government and the people of Afghanistan in realizing their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future where the interests of all sections of Afghan society are protected."

On the US-Taliban deal which was signed in Doha over the weekend, Kumar said, "We have noted that the entire political spectrum in Afghanistan has welcomed the opportunity for peace and stability."

"India has always supported the opportunities that can end violence and cut ties with international terrorism. We are all aware of what the Agreement provides for. We are closely watching the situation," he said.

India was represented at the signing of the deal by Indian envoy to Qatar P Kumaran.

Ahead of the signing of the deal, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had visited Kabul and called on President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Dr Abdullah Abdullah and former President Mr Hamid Karzai, First Vice President-elect Mr Amrullah Saleh, NSA Dr Hamdullah Mohib and Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haroon Chakhansuri.

India's official stance to the Afghan peace process is that it should be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.