Two days after the Haryana assembly results, Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi broke his silence and asserted that the "fight" for rights, truth and justice would continue.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, i.e., October 10, broke his silence on the party's poor show in Haryana assembly polls.

Gandhi stressed that the party is analysing the "unexpected" results of the elections and that it would inform the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the complaints emerging from various constituencies. Meanwhile, he also thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the victory of INDIA bloc in the assembly elections.

In a post on 'X', the LoP wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir - India's victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect. We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies. Heartfelt thanks to all the people of Haryana for their support and to our Babbar Sher workers for their tireless hard work."

He also emphasised that the alliance and the Congress party would continue their "fight" for rights, social and economic justice and truth.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों का तहे दिल से शुक्रिया - प्रदेश में INDIA की जीत संविधान की जीत है, लोकतांत्रिक स्वाभिमान की जीत है।



हम हरियाणा के अप्रत्याशित नतीजे का विश्लेषण कर रहे हैं। अनेक विधानसभा क्षेत्रों से आ रही शिकायतों से चुनाव आयोग को अवगत कराएंगे।



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 9, 2024

"We will continue this fight for rights, for social and economic justice, for truth, and will keep raising your voice", Rahul Gandhi wrote.

Notably, the Congress has demanded a thorough investigation into "discrepancies" found in some Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the counting of votes of the Haryana assembly polls. The grand old party demanded that such EVMs be sealed and secured pending the inquiry.

A delegation of top Congress leaders comprising former chief ministers Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Ashok Gehlot and AICC leaders K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken and Pawan Khera, besides Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, met with top Election Commission officials and handed over a memorandum to the officials along with specific complaints from various constituencies in Haryana.

Contrary to exit poll predictions, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a massive victory in Haryana by winning a total of 48 seats in the 90-member legislative assembly. The Congress secured 37 seats.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress-National Conference alliance won a total of 48 out of 90 seats and the BJP also put up a strong performance by clinching 29 seats.