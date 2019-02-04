Will contest election from Mumbai South Central: Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale has once again asserted that he will contest the Lok Sabha election from the Mumbai South Central constituency.

The seat is currently represented by Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale.

Athawale has expressed his intention to stand from the seat earlier too.

Addressing a rally here Sunday, Athawale, whose Republican Party of India (A) is part of the NDA, said the Sena president Uddhav Thackeray should show magnanimity and leave the seat for him.

"To fulfil (Shiv Sena founder) late Balasaheb Thackeray's dream, both of us should be together," he said, referring to Thackeray's call for unity of `Shiv Shakti' (the Sena) and `Bhim Shakti' (followers of Dr B R Ambedkar).Athawale, currently a Rajya Sabha member, also said he fully supports prime minister Narendra Modi.