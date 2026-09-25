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Will Congress, other opposition parties boycott 'rigged' elections under CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday urged opposition parties to stop contesting elections if they believe the electoral process is rigged, arguing that by participating they lend legitimacy to such polls.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 25, 2026, 02:52 PM IST

Will Congress, other opposition parties boycott 'rigged' elections under CEC Gyanesh Kumar?
Image source: ANI
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Opposition parties are demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleging the elections are "rigged" and the Congress planning a protest at Jantar Mantar.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday urged opposition parties to stop contesting elections if they believe the electoral process is rigged, arguing that by participating they lend legitimacy to such polls.

In a post on X, Dipke said opposition parties cannot at once allege electoral manipulation and continue to take part in elections.

Dikpe urged to boycott 'rigged' elections 

"Yes, elections are being rigged. But when you continue to participate in rigged elections, you legitimise these elections and help maintain the illusion that they are free and fair," he said.

Dipke asked whether opposition parties continue to contest polls because they fear a boycott would politically weaken or eliminate them.

He also accused opposition parties of selectively raising allegations of electoral irregularities based on the state or political party affected.

SP chief demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) should resign, alleging those responsible for differences within the Election Commission should step down on their own. He claimed the election had been "snatched away."

“Those who caused these differences in the Election Commission should resign on their own. The entire Opposition and all those who want to save democracy are demanding that... the CEC should resign on his own and leave. He snatched away the election,” the SP chief told ANI.

Congress workers stage protest

Congress workers staged protests across several states on Friday as part of a nationwide programme demanding the resignation and removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, amid the ongoing political row over the Election Commission's functioning and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Protests were seen in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Manipur, among other states, with party workers marching towards Election Commission offices and raising slogans against the CEC.

In Dehradun, Uttarakhand Congress leaders and workers, led by state in-charge Kumari Selja and Pradesh Congress Committee president Ganesh Godiyal, marched from the PCC headquarters towards the Election Office at the state Secretariat to gherao the office.

Why are workers protesting?

The protest was organised as part of the nationwide programme directed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), which asked state units to hold marches to their respective Election Commission offices.

The protests come amid reports that The Indian Express on Thursday said that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders related to the SIR process.

The Election Commission, however, has rejected the characterisation of these objections as evidence of institutional dissent, saying operational queries, internal feedback and administrative suggestions during the drafting process are part of the normal functioning of a multi-member constitutional body. The ECI has maintained that all final decisions, including those concerning SIR, were unanimous.

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