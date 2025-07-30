Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, an Indian origin, who once worked at Accenture, now set to lead Air New Zealand as...

England's hypocrisy exposed? Oval curator, Brendon McCullum defy '2.5m rule' day after heated Gautam Gambhir spat

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams result expected on...; here's how you can download it

BIG move by EaseMyTrip as it opts out of Ind vs Pak WCL match; says, 'Terror and cricket can't...'

Will Congress government in Telangana bring Muslim quota in reservation? CM Revanth Reddy says...

'25 percent tariff plus penalty': Why Trump announced penalty on ‘friend’ India?

ISRO successfully launches NISAR satellite to track climate threats from space

IND vs ENG: Arshdeep Singh set for Test debut, can India's new-look pace attack level the series?

Gurmeet Choudhary dedicates his career, success to Debina Bonnerjee, reveals mantra for successful marriage: 'Usne mujhe bigadne se roka' | Exclusive

Katrina Kaif's oversized shirt sparks pregnancy rumours as she heads to Alibaug with Vicky Kaushal - Watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, an Indian origin, who once worked at Accenture, now set to lead Air New Zealand as...

Meet man, an Indian origin, who once worked at Accenture, now set to lead Air Ne

England's hypocrisy exposed? Oval curator, Brendon McCullum defy '2.5m rule' day after heated Gautam Gambhir spat

England's hypocrisy exposed? Oval curator, Brendon McCullum defy '2.5m rule'

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams result expected on...; here's how you can download it

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams result expected on...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS

Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra

Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York

HomeIndia

INDIA

Will Congress government in Telangana bring Muslim quota in reservation? CM Revanth Reddy says...

Is the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government of Telangana considering a Muslim quota in education and jobs? Is religion-based reservation allowed in the Indian Constitution?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 06:57 PM IST

Will Congress government in Telangana bring Muslim quota in reservation? CM Revanth Reddy says...
Muslims offering prayer near Char Minar in Hyderabad (File Image)

TRENDING NOW

Is the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government of Telangana considering a Muslim quota in education and jobs? Is religion-based reservation allowed in the Indian Constitution? These questions are being asked after the BJP slammed the Congress, accusing it of indulging in the politics of appeasement by extending reservation to the Muslim community. 

Congress mulling quota for 14 Muslim groups

The Congress government in this South Indian state is indeed mulling the idea of streamlining the quota benefits for 14 Muslim groups under the Backward Classes (BC) reservation regime. It will be based on the social, educational, and economic backwardness of the people and benefit more than three lakh Shia Muslim families. It is interesting to note that these 14 socially and economically backward Muslim groups had been given 4% reservation for government jobs and education under a separate category, BC (E), which restricts quota benefits for them. However, it has not been implemented due to the legal issues over allegations of a religion-based quota. 

What did Telangana CM say?

Rejecting the allegation of giving reservations to Muslims, Revanth Reddy explained that the Telangana government provides reservations based on social and educational backwardness, not religion. He also reminded the saffron party that some BJP-ruled states have been extending BC reservations to Muslim communities for decades. Slamming BJP leaders G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, the Telangana chief minister said, "Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra have been implementing these quotas for 40 to 50 years. If you want to remove them, start in those states." Challenging the saffron party, he added, 
"First withdraw Muslim reservations in those states, then offer suggestions to Telangana." 

Revanth Reddy takes on Telangana BJP

Revanth Reddy also said that the Muslim sub-castes have been part of the BC lists since 1979. While 38 of the 87 BC castes are Muslim sub-castes in Madhya Pradesh, in Uttar Pradesh, it is five, and in Gujarat, 28. According to the state government’s data on the caste survey, the BCs constitute 56.4% of the state population. People from the Scheduled Castes constitute 17.45% of the population, 10.8% are from Scheduled Tribes, and 10.9% are from Scheduled Tribes. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UPSC EPFO 2025 recruitment begins for 230 vacancies; check steps to apply, eligibility, last date, and more
UPSC EPFO 2025 recruitment begins for 230 vacancies; check steps to apply
Jasprit Bumrah to play in 5th Test vs England? Head coach Gautam Gambhir gives BIG update on bowler's availability
Jasprit Bumrah to play in 5th Test vs England? Head coach Gautam Gambhir gives B
'Entire truth will come out if PM Modi calls Donald Trump...': LoP Rahul Gandhi alleges India is being pressured amid trade deal
'Entire truth will come out if PM Modi calls Donald Trump...': LoP Rahul Gandhi
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill likely to make THESE 4 changes in Playing XI for Oval Test against England
IND vs ENG 5th Test: Shubman Gill likely to make THESE 4 changes in Playing XI
Pakistan-Bangladesh nexus exposed, India's neighbours allow visa-free entry for each other, how will it affect
Pakistan-Bangladesh nexus exposed, India's neighbours allow visa-free entry for
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE