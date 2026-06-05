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Will Cockroach Janata Party hold protests on June 6 amid Delhi HC snub? Police beef up security

On the Cockroach Janata Party's protest, Police officials said information regarding the demonstration has only surfaced through social media posts and messages that have been circulating online.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 04:41 PM IST

Will Cockroach Janata Party hold protests on June 6 amid Delhi HC snub? Police beef up security
CJP has called for a Jantar Mantar gathering on June 6 (Source: X/CJP)
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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi on June 6 is set to stage a protest, against which the plea filed by NGO Save India Foundation was mentioned for urgent hearing before a vacation bench of Justices Saurabh Banerjee and Amit Sharma. However, the Delhi High Court refused to list the matter for hearing on an urgent basis.

The NGO Save India Foundation filed a plea saying the protest could cause law & order issues. It alleged CJP’s online posts use “sequential tasks” to push institutional defiance, hate speech, calls to topple the government, and ultimatums. The plea cited references to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal unrest and sought preventive measures at IGI Airport, metro, highways and relocation of the gathering. 

Cockroach Janata Party protest on June 6 2026; What Delhi Police say

CJP has called for a Jantar Mantar gathering on June 6 against NEET paper leaks and CBSE exam controversies. They’ve demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. According to ANI, Delhi Police are closely monitoring developments, even as the organisers have not sought permission for the demonstration so far. 

Police officials said information regarding the demonstration has only surfaced through social media posts and messages that have been circulating online. Sources said the Delhi Police generally does not allow protests to be held without prior permission and necessary approvals from the authorities. Delhi Police sources described the situation as "very dynamic" and said assessments are being carried out at different levels. "The situation is being continuously assessed. It would be premature to comment on any specific course of action at this stage. Elaborate arrangements are being planned in view of the proposed protest," a source told ANI.

According to sources, decisions regarding security measures and other arrangements will be taken based on the evolving situation and inputs received by the police. Sources further said senior Delhi Police officers are scheduled to hold a meeting on Friday to review the situation and discuss security preparedness ahead of the proposed protest. Further decisions are likely to be taken after assessing intelligence inputs and the ground situation, sources added.

Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke said he had left the United States and was on his way to India ahead of a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. In a post on social media platform X, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leader also said he had "left his faith in the hands of the Constitution." He urged supporters not to gather at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi to receive founder Abhijeet Dipke upon his arrival from the United States.

Also read: Cockroach Janata Party: Ahead of Jantar Mantar protest, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke makes appeal to supporters; Here's what he said


What is the Cockroach Janata Party?

Started by Boston-based Abhijeet Dipke, Cockroach Janata Party" was uses political satire on unemployment, accountability & media freedom. The name came from CJI Surya Kant’s May 15 oral remarks where he called some unemployed youth drifting to social media and RTI activism “like cockroaches”. However, he later clarified he meant those with fake degrees.

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