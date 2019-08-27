Will close ‘air space and land routes’ for India: Pak Minister

On Tuesday, Pak Minister Fawad Chaudhary tweeted that the Imran Khan government was considered a ‘complete closure of Air Space to India’ and a ‘complete ban on use of Pak land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan’.

He wrote on Twitter: “PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting, legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration... #Modi has started we ll finish!”

Shortly after Modi-Trump meeting, Khan in a televised address to Pakistan said that his country will go to any extent for Kashmir and asserted that Islamabad wouldn't be afraid of using its nuclear powers for Kashmir.

Pakistan has been rattled by the Indian government's move to strip the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and has found itself completely isolated despite desperate attempts aimed at internationalising the issue.

Islamabad has been snubbed on all fronts as the international community has made it clear that the Kashmir issue is strictly New Delhi's internal matter.

The Pakistan government has downgraded bilateral ties with India in the wake of the decision and said it will consider all steps to counter what it described "illegal steps" taken by New Delhi.