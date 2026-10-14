Will CJP join hands with INDIA bloc as Rahul backs it, says, 'Waving national flag not a crime'

Rahul Gandhi defends CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka after they were jailed for waving Tricolour at Jantar Mantar, says peaceful protest is not a crime.

Rahul Gandhi has backed the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) after its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to judicial custody. Taking to X, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar is not a crime. He wrote, "Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice."

Why Rahul Gandhi defended CJP

Gandhi stated that protests nationwide share a common cause, with students, youth, journalists, and the INDIA bloc, despite differing banners, all seeking their constitutional rights. "Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it," he added. His remarks followed the sentencing of CJP co-convenors Das and Ranka to five days in jail for violating Jantar Mantar.

CJP leaders sent to custody

Together with twelve other CJP leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were taken into custody early on Tuesday. They protested against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar by entering Jantar Mantar and waving the national flag.

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The demonstration took place the day after Delhi Police released a circular removing Jantar Mantar's designation as a protest location in Lutyens, Delhi. Das, Ranka and CJP's national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate at Mandir Marg Police Station on Wednesday morning. Das and Ranka were remanded to five-day judicial custody, but Shinde was released after signing a personal bond.

Allegations by CJP legal team

CJP's legal head, Ratna Singh, alleged that detained leaders Das and Ranka were denied communication with their lawyers until late at night and were taken to the Parliament Street Police Station at 3 am in a private van. The Delhi Police has not yet responded to these allegations.