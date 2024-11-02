Responding to a prior statement by TMC’s Humayun Kabir, Chakraborty’s comments have stirred fresh political debates

BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty recently stirred a controversy with remarks aimed at the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Responding to a prior statement by TMC’s Humayun Kabir, Chakraborty’s comments have stirred fresh political debates.

The controversy traces back to Kabir’s speech in May 2024, where he warned BJP supporters on religious grounds. Kabir had said, “You are 30 percent (Hindus), we are 70 percent (Muslims)... If you think you can harm mosques, we will drown you in the Bhagirathi.” The Election Commission rebuked Kabir for his statements, but no public condemnation followed from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On this, Chakraborty said, "A leader says there are 70 per cent Muslims and 30 per cent Hindus (and) that he will 'cut' and throw them in the Bhagirathi... I thought the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) would say something. She didn't.. so now I am saying, we will chop them (up) and bury them in the ground.."

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance, Chakraborty stated, “I am saying it again and again... we will do anything (to win the 2026 election) anything. I am saying this with Home Minister Amit Shahji sitting here - we will do anything."

The exchange has added to the already tense political landscape in Bengal, with both parties exchanging accusations. Chakraborty also accused the Bengal government of obstructing Hindu voters, aligning his remarks with BJP’s frequent claims of discrimination against the Hindu community in the state.