Will Chirag Paswan's LJPR surpass Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD's tally in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025?

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 02:27 PM IST

The counting of votes for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is currently underway. As per the latest trends at 2 pm, the BJP and JDU-led NDA is leading 202 seats, whereas their rivals, Mahaghathbandan, which includes mainly the Congress party and RJD, are leading on just 35 seats. However, what is making headlines about these trends is the performance of Chirag Paswan's LJPR. If this trend becomes the final result, then LJPR will be just four seats behind NDA's major opponent in the Bihar Elections, which is RJD, headed by Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav.

Yes, you read it right! As per the latest trends available on the Election Commission (EC) website, LJPR is currently leading on 22 seats, whereas RJD is leading on 26 seats, along with a close fight in several other seats. If Chirag Paswan's party manages to clinch four more seats, then it will surely be a major setback for a party that has ruled Bihar for several years.

Apart from them, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the single largest party in the Bihar Elections 2025, as per the latest trends, with 91. BJP's alliance partner JDU is at the second spot with 79 seats in the latest trends. Other parties in the National Democratic Alliance, HAM and RLM are leading on five and four seats, respectively.

It will be interesting to see what the final tally reveals. Will it be different from the current trends? Stay tuned to our space for all the latest and live updates.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
