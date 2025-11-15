Chirag Paswan will become next Deputy CM of Bihar? LJP(RV) 'landslide' win on 19 seats pushes NDA 200 paar in assembly elections

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) big win in the Bihar Assembly elections has made the party deliver its best-ever electoral performance, leading NDA (Natinal Democratic Alliance) to emerge victorious crossing the 200-seat mark. Will Chirag Paswan be the deputy CM of Bihar?

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) big win in the Bihar Assembly elections has made the party deliver its best-ever electoral performance, leading NDA (Natinal Democratic Alliance) to emerge victorious crossing the 200-seat mark. The LJPRVS has managed to secure win on 19 seats, out of 28 seats on which they contested, bringing in extra seats for the BJP-JD(U) led NDA alliance. The NDA thrashed Mahagathbandhan by securing 202 seats, where BJP won on 89, Nitish Kumar led JD(U) on 85 seats, LJP (RV) on 19 seats and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) on 5.

The surprise performance by LJPRVS, has pushed Chirag Paswan to the forefront of Bihar's power negotiation, and a big question, will Chirag Paswan be the deputy CM of Bihar under NDA government?

Modi's Hanuman Chirag Paswan's rise to power

Bihar Dalit icon Ram Vilas's son Chirag Paswan established the party in 2021, and named it after his father who passed away in 2020. Chirag Paswan faced internal rebellion in 2020 when his uncle, Pashupati Nath Paswan attempted to take over the Lok Janshakti Party, founded by Ram Vilas Paswan.

Chirag Paswan LJP(RV) gave an extradordinary performance in 2025 Bihar assembly elections as they won in 19 out of 28 seats, which was a massive jump from their previous performances. In 2020, when LJP(RV) was not founded, LJP contested over 130 seats but only won on 1 seat.

The LJP (RV) was set to contest on Govindganj, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Darauli, Garkha, Sahebpur Kamal, Bakhri, Parbatta, Nathnagar, Paliganj, Brahmapur, Dehri, Balrampur, Makhdumpur, Obra, Sugauli, Belsand, Marhaura, Sherghati, Bodhgaya, Rajauli, Govindpur, Bochha, Bakhtiarpur, Fatuha, Bahadurganj, Mahua, Chenari, Maner and Kasba. But later it did not contested in Marhaura, as their candidate Seema Singh, was rejected.

Who all won from LJP(RV)'s ticket?

Arun Kumar (Bakhtiarpur)

Raju Tiwari (Govindganj)

Binita Mehta (Gobindpur)

Sanjay Kumar Singh (Mahua)

Nitish Kumar Singh (Kasba)

Sangita Devi (Balrampur)

Prakash Chandra (Obra)

Sanjay Kumar (Bakhri)

Babulal Shorya (Parbatta)

Vishnu Deo Paswan (Darauli)

Murari Prasad Gautam (Chenari)

Mithun Kumar (Nathnagar)

Rajeev Ranjan Singh (Dehri)

Amit Kumar (Belsand)

Rajesh Kumar alias Bablu Gupta (Sugauli)

Sanjay Kumar Singh (Simri Bakhtiarpur)

Baby Kumari (Bochahan)

Uday Kumar Singh (Sherghati)

Vimal Rajbanshi (Rajauli)

Will Chirag Paswan demand Deputy CM post?

After impressive performance, winning 19 seats for NDA alliance government, Chirag Paswan can demand a key cabinet portfolios such as home, rural development of PWD. Moreover, there could be a possibility that he may demand Deputy Chief Minster's post.

Chirag Paswan, 43, position himself as a young leader, calling himself Yuva Bihari, while championing the Dalit cause, which his party has foundation on it. He also calls himself, 'Modi's Hanuman', was in agreement to the seat-sharing negotiation in NDA, despite initial speculations of conflict with other NDA partners.

Chirag Paswan's leadership has led to back-to-back success of LJP (RV), first in Lok Sabha elections 2024, where it won all the five seats they contested on. And then victory in Bihar's Assembly elections.

On his win, he said, 'Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all NDA candidates on their victories in the Bihar Assembly Election results. This is the victory of our esteemed and successful Prime Minister, the honorable Shri @narendramodi ji's able leadership, the trust of Bihar's honorable Chief Minister Shri @NitishKumar ji, and my vision of Bihar First, Bihari First. The people of Bihar have once again given a mandate in favor of development, trust, and stability. This resounding victory of the NDA is the victory of every citizen of Bihar who supported the resolve of "Bihar First, Bihari First". I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bihar — This victory is the result of the people's trust, the hard work of the workers, and the dedication of the leadership.'