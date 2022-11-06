Will Centre restore Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood? FM Nirmala Sitharaman reveals future plans

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo)

The central government has been saying that they are planning to restore the statehood of the union territory Jammu and Kashmir, which has been a disturbed area for several decades. Now, the Centre has finally revealed a concrete plan for doing so.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam on Saturday revealed how the Centre is planning to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, which can be its second major decision regarding the union territory after abrogating Article 370 in India.

While delivering a lecture on "Cooperative Federalism: The Path Towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat", FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that soon after assuming charge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accepted the recommendation of the 14th Finance Commission in 2014-2015.

#WATCH | ...PM Modi fully accepted the Finance Commission (report) and that is why today states get 42% of the amount (tax collected)--now reduced by 41% because J&K is no longer a state. It will soon become... may be some time: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (05.11) pic.twitter.com/IahVNgxU4p — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

Dropping a hint about the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, FM Sitharaman said, “PM Modi fully accepted the Finance Commission (report) and that is why today states get 42% of the amount (tax collected)--now reduced by 41% because J&K is no longer a state. It will soon become... maybe some time.”

The central government – headed by the Bhartiya Janta Party – had decided to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating it into union territories. This move was slammed by the opposition and neighbouring county Pakistan.

Recently, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also talked about working towards restoring the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir if he is elected in power, saying that he will make the request to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the same.

The restoration of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir is expected to be a major issue in the upcoming polls for the union territory, which are expected to be conducted in 2023. It must be noted that Jammu and Kashmir have not had a proper government since 2018.

