Will CEC Gyanesh Kumar be suspended? SC to decide after it finds lack of unanimity in decisions; issues notice to ECI

Supreme Court refuses to suspend CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged unilateral decisions in EC. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing petitions questioning whether the CEC can exercise powers constitutionally.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to pass an interim order on a plea seeking suspension of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, instead issuing notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Kumar and the two other Election Commissioners on petitions challenging decisions related to the SIR, allegedly taken unilaterally in the name of the poll panel.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing petitions questioning whether the Chief Election Commissioner can exercise powers constitutionally and statutorily vested in the multi-member Election Commission without concurrence of the other Election Commissioners.

Pleas seek SIT probe into alleged voter deletions

The pleas also sought an SIT probe into alleged voter deletions and challenged the manner in which decisions on electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) were allegedly taken.

During the hearing, senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioners, submitted, "Every citizen of the country is feeling that the Election Commission's credibility is at stake."

Seeking interim relief, Singh argued before the bench, "ECs and ECI are more powerful today than any other constitutional authority."

He contended that even the Prime Minister and judges do not enjoy the kind of protection the Election Commission currently does.

“I am wanting an interim order today to suspend the Chief Election Commissioner," Singh said.

During the hearing, Singh also told the Supreme Court, "If no interim order is passed, the country will burn."

The bench, however, declined to grant the requested interim suspension of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Instead, it issued notice to the ECI, Kumar and the other two Election Commissioners, seeking their response to the allegations raised in the petitions.“They will respond to us, and we expect them to respond clearly," the Supreme Court said.

The bench also addressed the petitioners’ contention that decisions had allegedly been taken without the concurrence of the other Election Commissioners.

Election Commissioners expected to decide unanimously: CJI Surya Kant

CJI Surya Kant observed that Election Commissioners are expected to take unanimous decisions and where there is no unanimity, decisions have to be taken by majority.

“They are expected to make unanimous decisions. If there is no unanimity, it has to be by majority. Today, you are going only on a news report," the CJI told Singh.

The apex court further indicated that if the records placed before it establish that a decision was not taken unanimously in accordance with the applicable framework, it could annul the orders concerned.

The observation is significant in the context of petitions challenging decisions allegedly taken in the name of the Election Commission without approval from other Election Commissioners.

The court's indication also means that records and responses from the poll panel could become central to determining whether the disputed decisions complied with the collective decision-making framework.

However, the bench refused to immediately suspend the CEC as sought by the petitioners.