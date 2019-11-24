Headlines

Will bring them home: Union Minister Kishan Reddy on two Indian nationals without valid documents arrested in Pak

The MOS said that the parents of both these persons went into depression after hearing the news of their arrest.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2019, 10:33 AM IST

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said that the Centre will try to get two people who were arrested in Pakistan for not having valid documents back to India, and will speak to the authorities of the neighboring country regarding their return.

"We will speak to the Pakistan government, Indian Embassy situated in Pakistan and the concerned authorities of both the countries and get both the persons back to India," Reddy said on Saturday," ANI quoted Reddy as saying on Saturday.

Reddy said that two Indian nationals, one of them a resident from Hyderabad, were arrested in Pakistan after they reached there without valid documents. "Two months ago, we received information that a Hyderabad resident named Prashant Waindham, along with another person had reached Pakistan without valid documents. Both were arrested," Reddy said.

The MOS said that the parents of both these persons went into depression after hearing the news of their arrest.

