Will break Bihar alliance, make state JDU free: BJP's Sushil Modi after Manipur coup

Sushil Kumar Modi (File)

BJP will make Bihar JDU-free after breaking its alliance with RJD, Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi vowed on Saturday, after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took a humungous political blow in Manipur where five of his six MLAs merged with JP Nadda-led party. Modi, believed to be close to Kumar during his NDA stint, has been spearheading his party's onslaught on the JDU founder ever since he unceremoniously dumped BJP and joined hands with Tejashwi Yadav.

"Five JDU MLAs joined the BJP in Manipur, the state has become JDU-free. Those MLAs wanted to remain in NDA. Very soon, we'll break the JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar and make the state JDU free. Nobody can become PM by erecting hoardings & posters," Modi said, referring to some viral posters demanding that Kumar be made the Opposition's prime ministerial candidate.

Manipur assembly Secretary K. Meghajit Singh said Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh has accepted the merger of the five JD-U MLAs to the legislature party of BJP in the Manipur Assembly under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

The five legislators who joined BJP are Khumukcham Joykisan Singh (Thangmeiband), Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh), Md. Achab Uddin (Jiribam), Thangjam Arunkumar (Wangkhei) and L.M. Khaute (Churachandpur).

The statement signed by Meghajit Singh said that the Speaker was pleased to accept the merger of five JD(U) MLAs with the BJP. Since the number of MLAs who switched sides was greater than two-thirds of the total, their defection will be considered valid.

In the February-March assembly election, the JD-U had won six seats in the 60-member assembly and extended their support to the BJP government headed by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

After the formation of a government with the RJD, Kumar said he would work to unite the opposition against the BJP juggernaut for the 2024 general elections. However, he said he was not in contention for becoming the opposition's prime ministerial candidate.

Recently, he met with his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao and explored the possibility of a federal alliance against the BJP. During a joint press conference, when journalists asked who would be the proposed alliance's PM face, Kumar tried to walk away and also coaxed KCR to do the same. When KCR insisted to answer the question, he sat down. The two leaders said the decision on leadership would be taken later after forming a consensus among the future alliance partners.

On Friday, Kumar reacted to Sushil Modi's broadside over the former's meeting with KCR, saying nobody takes the BJP politician seriously, not even his own party.

With inputs from ANI