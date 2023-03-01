‘Will blow up bungalow of Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan’: Unidentified caller to Mumbai Police

Billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani (File photo)

Just a day after the Supreme Court approved the highest level of Z+ security for billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family members across India and in other countries, a major threat call was received by the Mumbai Police, saying that the Ambani’s house will be “blown up”.

An unidentified caller reportedly threatened that he has plans to blow up the houses of many notable personalities living in Mumbai, such as businessman Mukesh Ambani, and Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, alerting the security teams.

A phone call claiming that the bungalows of actors Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and industrialist Mukesh Ambani would be blown up was received at the police control room here on Tuesday, an official said.

The call was traced to the Shivaji Nagar area of Palghar near Mumbai and further probe was on, he added. The control room of the 112 helplines, on which the call was received, is located in the Lakadganj area of Nagpur city.

The police officer who received the call heard two youngsters discussing that 25 persons had arrived in Mumbai to blow up the bungalows of Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Ambani. Mumbai Police were alerted and the police have launched a probe, the official added.

This comes just a day after Mukesh Ambani and his family was granted the highest level of Z+ security in India and abroad, which is set to be ensured by the government of Maharashtra.

The top court said the entire expenses and cost of providing Z+ security cover to Ambanis within the territory of India or abroad shall be borne by them.

It said that looking into the business activities of Ambanis within the country as also outside the country, the very purpose of providing security cover would stand frustrated if the same is restricted to a particular place or area.

(With inputs from agencies)

