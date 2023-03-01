Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

‘Will blow up bungalow of Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan’: Unidentified caller to Mumbai Police

An unidentified caller in Mumbai told the police that he has plans to blow up the houses of Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dharmendra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 06:19 PM IST

‘Will blow up bungalow of Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan’: Unidentified caller to Mumbai Police
Billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani (File photo)

Just a day after the Supreme Court approved the highest level of Z+ security for billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family members across India and in other countries, a major threat call was received by the Mumbai Police, saying that the Ambani’s house will be “blown up”.

An unidentified caller reportedly threatened that he has plans to blow up the houses of many notable personalities living in Mumbai, such as businessman Mukesh Ambani, and Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, alerting the security teams.

A phone call claiming that the bungalows of actors Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and industrialist Mukesh Ambani would be blown up was received at the police control room here on Tuesday, an official said.

The call was traced to the Shivaji Nagar area of Palghar near Mumbai and further probe was on, he added. The control room of the 112 helplines, on which the call was received, is located in the Lakadganj area of Nagpur city.

The police officer who received the call heard two youngsters discussing that 25 persons had arrived in Mumbai to blow up the bungalows of Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Ambani. Mumbai Police were alerted and the police have launched a probe, the official added.

This comes just a day after Mukesh Ambani and his family was granted the highest level of Z+ security in India and abroad, which is set to be ensured by the government of Maharashtra.

The top court said the entire expenses and cost of providing Z+ security cover to Ambanis within the territory of India or abroad shall be borne by them.

It said that looking into the business activities of Ambanis within the country as also outside the country, the very purpose of providing security cover would stand frustrated if the same is restricted to a particular place or area.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Northeast elections 2023: When, where to track Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura election results live

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
Shahid Kapoor's birthday: Check out the inside pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor sea facing house, price is....
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan: Internet services suspended for 48 hours in Bharatpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.