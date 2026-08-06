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Will BJP make U-turn on CJP protests? RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, 'If Gen-Z is protesting, it's not anti-national'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said Gen Z are "apne log" and their protests should be addressed with dialogue, not labeled anti-national. He called Gen Z "more honest" and said he trusts them. Comments came after student protests over NEET paper leaks.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 06, 2026, 08:13 PM IST

Will BJP make U-turn on CJP protests? RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, 'If Gen-Z is protesting, it's not anti-national'
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The Gen Z is "apne log (our people)" and if they are protesting their concerns should be addressed, underscored RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat participating in one of the world's largest youth-led conferences on Thursday.

"If the Gen Z is agitating, they certainly aren't anti-nationals; they are our own people, our next generation. With this sense of belonging, along with dialogue, I said a sense of belonging is needed. A relationship is needed. That is our relationship. Its recognition is needed," Bhagwat said at the Mumbai Conference titled 'The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way'.

The 75-year-old RSS chief said he won't say that Gen Z should not protest, but in a democracy there are ways of going about it.

"I feel that the new generation - Gen Z and Gen Alpha - is more honest than our current generation, and they genuinely respond to appeals regarding patriotism and service," Bhagwat said.

Comments come amid student protests over NEET paper leak

The remarks come days after student protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, in the heart of Delhi forced the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the undergraduate medical entrance exam paper leaks.

Pictures from the heart of protest site, Jantar Mantar, showed police lathicharging and teargassing student protesters who were trying to march to Parliament on July 20. Some were even shot at with pellet guns.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said he could relate to the frustration among India's youth over the state of the education system.

"This was not anger... this was not hatred, this was deep expression of the youth of this country, of the future generation of this country, and I feel that all political parties must respect this expression," he said in a speech in Parliament, while referencing the student protests.

'If you ask me to trust blindly, I'll trust Gen Z'

More than half of India's population of 1.4 billion consists of those younger than 35, and Gen Z is expected to form one of the largest voting blocs by the time the general election is held in 2029.

"If you ask me to trust blindly, I'll trust Gen Z," Bhagwat said, throwing his weight behind them.

When asked about the use of pellet guns against the protesting students, Bhagwat said he does not have the complete information. 

"I need to look into the reasons behind this situation; I don't have the complete information yet. I will have to examine the details to determine exactly where things went wrong. I cannot say right now what happened or how it happened - even I don't know what is right or wrong in this matter," Bhagwat said.

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