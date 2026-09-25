Will BJP get isolated on Gyanesh Kumar issue? Allies ask CEC to explain his stand

NDA ally Upendra Kushwaha on Friday called for an immediate clarification from the Election Commission to clear what he described as "confusion" among the public, amid the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and questions surrounding CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar must "dispel misgivings in the minds of the people" and clarify the differences in the poll panel over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, BJP's allies said on Friday.

The Telugu Desam Party, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) issued statements as the Opposition sought answers over the rift in the Election Commission (EC). On September 23, The Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected on record at least 14 times in 10 months to SIR-related decisions taken without their knowledge and glaring gaps in processes.

NDA ally Upendra Kushwaha on Friday called for an immediate clarification from the Election Commission to clear what he described as "confusion" among the public, amid the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and questions surrounding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Upendra Kushwaha on Gyanesh Kumar

Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Kushwaha, in a post on X on September 25, said the controversy around SIR had created considerable confusion among people and needed to be addressed. He said the Election Commission should immediately clarify its actual stand so that the confusion is removed.



— Upendra Kushwaha (@UpendraKushRLM) September 25, 2026

Kushwaha's statement came a day after he had initially declined to comment on the row when questioned by reporters in Patna. He had then said the issue was related to the Election Commission and that differences of opinion were not unusual, adding that disagreements could happen between individuals.

This comes days after reports highlighted alleged objections by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi over aspects of the poll panel's functioning, including matters related to electoral rolls and the SIR exercise. The Election Commission has said differences of opinion and internal notes are a normal part of deliberations in a multi-member constitutional body and maintained that its final decisions were taken unanimously.

What Chirag Paswan said?

Kushwaha's demand follows similar remarks by Union Minister and NDA ally Chirag Paswan. On Friday, Paswan said if questions were being raised against the Election Commission, it was the poll panel's responsibility to firmly present its position. He stressed that the matter was not about responding to the Opposition but about maintaining public confidence in the electoral process.

“If questions are being raised on the Election Commission, responsibility lies with the CEC to present his stance clearly,” Paswan said, adding that it would be problematic if people began doubting the electoral process.

Both Kushwaha and Paswan are allies of the BJP-led NDA in Bihar. Their remarks come amid a broader political debate over the SIR exercise and the functioning of the Election Commission, with Opposition parties also raising questions about the process.

The Election Commission has rejected suggestions that internally recorded differences amounted to a breakdown in its functioning, saying discussions and differing views are part of the decision-making process.