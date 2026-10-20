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Will BJP field murder convict in UP polls after High Court suspends sentence?

The Allahabad High Court suspended the conviction and life sentence of Nandlal Rai, allowing the former BJP worker to pursue his plan to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections while his appeal is pending.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 20, 2026, 02:56 PM IST

Will BJP field murder convict in UP polls after High Court suspends sentence?
Allahabad High Court
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The Allahabad High Court has suspended the life sentence of murder convict Nandlal Rai, also known as Bablu Rai, after his lawyer said he wanted to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

A division bench of Justices Siddhartha and Vinay Kumar Dwivedi granted Rai bail and stayed his conviction and sentence while hearing his appeal against the April 2025 verdict.

The court observed that the opportunity to contest an election can have consequences similar to the right to livelihood, particularly when a conviction prevents a person from entering the electoral race.

“Keeping in mind the common man's right to livelihood, which is no less important than a politician's right to contest elections, the appellant's conviction and sentence should be stayed to enable him to live until the final decision in his appeal is heard,” the court said.

Rai sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case

Rai was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a Varanasi court in April 2025 for the murder of Pramod Kumar Nigam, who was an active member of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Media reports have also linked Rai with gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. Rai challenged the conviction before the High Court, with his defence seeking both bail and a stay on his conviction.

Defence questions FIR and prosecution evidence

Rai's lawyer argued that his name did not appear in the original first information report (FIR). According to the defence, his alleged involvement in the murder case surfaced around 17 days after the FIR was registered.

The defence also challenged the prosecution's case based on circumstantial evidence. It questioned the reliability of eyewitness accounts and the recovery of the alleged weapon used in the crime. Rai's counsel further argued that Nigam's political activities had resulted in Rai being implicated on the basis of suspicion and conjecture.

These arguments will be examined as the High Court considers Rai's appeal against his conviction.

Rai wants to contest 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections

Rai's lawyer told the court that he had been an active BJP worker before his conviction. The defence said Rai wants to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections either as an independent candidate or, if possible, on a BJP ticket.

The suspension of his conviction and sentence gives him an opportunity to pursue those electoral plans while his appeal remains pending.

Supreme Court rulings cited before High Court

While granting the relief, the High Court also referred to Supreme Court decisions involving public representatives whose convictions had been stayed. The bench noted that the Supreme Court had recognised the special responsibilities of elected representatives towards voters and the consequences of losing the opportunity to contest an election if a conviction is not suspended.

The High Court ultimately granted Rai bail and suspended his conviction and sentence until a final decision is reached in his appeal.

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