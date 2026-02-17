Will Bill Gates skip AI Summit 2026 amid Epstein link? Gates Foundation clarifies

Bill Gates arrived in Amravti, Andhra Pradesh, ahead of attending the AI-India Impact summit in Delhi. Gates is among the top global leaders who will be attending the AI Impact Summit that is being held in India from February 16 to 20.

Amid speculations, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates will attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and deliver his keynote address as scheduled, a spokesperson for the Gates Foundation clarified on Tuesday.

Bill Gates to attend India AI Summit 2026

“Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation, is attending the India AI Impact Summit. He will be delivering his keynote as scheduled,” the spokesperson said, dismissing reports that Bill would not be present at the New Delhi conference. Earlier reports suggested that the Microsoft co-founder's name does not appear on the list of key speakers, sparking rumours that the government has been in the process of 'reviewing' the invitation in light of Gates being mentioned in the Epstein Files. His name was initially listed among key participants alongside OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Google’s Sundar Pichai, however, his name was struck off at the last moment to avoid controversy, the reports claimed. Gates has so far denied any wrongdoing in connection with the matter, describing allegations as “absolutely absurd and completely false.”

Gates is among the top global leaders who will be attending the AI Impact Summit that is being held in India from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The summit will be the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South. It will bring together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators, and experts to showcase and deliberate on the transformative potential of AI across governance, innovation, and sustainable development.

Bill Gates name in the Epstein Files

The United States Department of Justice released Epstein files, and Gates' name appeared in a set from January. In one of those, Epstein alleged Gates had engaged in extramarital affairs and claimed a relationship with that ranged from "helping Bill to get drugs, to deal with consequences of sex with (R)ussian girls to facilitating his illicit trysts with married women".