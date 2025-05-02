The significance of ALM Fazlur Rahman can be understood by the fact that he is the chairperson of the National Independent Commission of Inquiry probing the 2009 Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) massacre. He is also a close confidante of Bangladesh's interim government's chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus.

Will Bangladesh join hands with Pakistan and attack the Indian territory of the northeast, if a war breaks out with Pakistan? Will Bangladesh take the side of the country, which killed more than 30 lakh of its citizens and raped more than four lakh of its women in its war of independence in 1971? A retired Bangladesh Army officer and close confidante of Muhammad Yunus has threatened India in a most brazen comment, that many decline to believe.

'Bangladesh should occupy seven states of North East India'

Maj Gen (retired) ALM Fazlur Rahman, a former head of the Bangladesh Rifles made the provocative remarks most brazenly. He took to social media and wrote in a post on Facebook, "If India attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh should occupy seven states of North East India. In this regard, I think it is necessary to start a discussion on a joint military system with China."

The significance of ALM Fazlur Rahman can be understood by the fact that he is the chairperson of the National Independent Commission of Inquiry probing the 2009 Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) massacre.

What did Muhammad Yunus say on Northeast India?

The timing of his comment made the entire episode more sinister. His remark came after the Chief Adviser of the Interim Bangladesh government said something on his China visit that created a storm. On his March 26-29 visit to China, Muhammad Yunus said that Northeast India is “landlocked”, and Dhaka was the “only guardian of the ocean for all this region”. Talking to a journalist, he said, "The seven states of eastern India, known as the Seven Sisters, are a landlocked region. They have no direct access to the ocean." The Nobel laureate economist added, "We are the only guardian of the ocean for this entire region. This opens up a huge opportunity. It could become an extension of the Chinese economy — build things, produce things, market things, bring goods to China and export them to the rest of the world."

Yunus' comment came at a time when Bangladesh was planning to establish a strategic base near the Chicken's Neck area with China’s assistance. Dhaka has invited Chinese investment to revitalise the airbase at Lalmonirhat, near India’s Siliguri Corridor.

Bangladesh distances itself from comment

In a damage control exercise, the interim government distanced itself from Rahman's comment. Talking to journalists, Shafiqul Alam, press secretary at the Bangladesh chief adviser’s office, clarified that ALM Fazlur Rahman’s statements were made in his personal capacity. He said, "The Interim Government does not share his views in any shape or form and does not endorse such rhetoric." Shafiqul Alam emphasised, "Bangladesh respects the sovereignty and independence of all nations and expects the same from others. We urge all not to drag the government of Bangladesh about Major Gen Fazlur Rahman’s personal comments."

Muhammad Yunus has kept mum on the issue so far. However, he can not deny the fact that Rahman has been close to him. He also can not deny that it was he who set the ball rolling by his comment in China.