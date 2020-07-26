'Will attend Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan,' says Uddhav Thackeray in 'Saamana' interview, dares opposition to topple Maha govt

In what comes as a notable development, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that he will attend the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony in Ayodhya that is to be conducted on August 5 in the temple city ahead of the construction of the Ram Temple. He also threw open a direct challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), proclaiming that the future of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra is not in the hands of the opposition and that they can try to topple the regime if they are able to.

Regarding Ayodhya, Thackeray said that he had gone to the temple city even when he was not the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and had received respect there, so he doesn't see any particular reason not to go now.

"I went to Ayodhya, offered my prayers, I got respect even when I was not the Chief Minister. Now I’m the Chief Minister of a state and I will go to Ayodhya to offer my prayers," he said.

Further, Uddhav Thackeray opened up on a host of other issues, ranging from the future of the MVA coalition in the state to the Rajasthan Political Crisis and even the India-China tensions, in the interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' newspaper.

"Those who say that this government will fall by August or September. I just want to say, those who want to bring down my government, do it right away. Bring it down today during my interview. Then I will look into it," he said in an interview with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

"I know this government is running in a three-wheeler like an autorickshaw but for the poor people the steering is in my hand and the other two are sitting behind supporting. What about the Central government? How many wheels they have? Last time I went for an NDA meeting, it got 30-35 wheels (parties) like a train," he noted.

Thackeray also highlighted the prevailing India-China tensions and slammed the central government on its response regarding the same.

"We have to take revenge as our 20 brave soldiers martyred. But if they are happy banning China App, then fine. What else I can say? Actually, whenever tension like situation comes, for example, if there is tension like the situation between India and Pakistan, then one gives the slogan “Pakistan Murdabad”. No further relation with Pakistan is needed. Nothing this or that. But when the situation cooled down, then they change their role," he added.