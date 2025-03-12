Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, which has been accused many times of supporting the BJP by splitting the Muslim votes, is eyeing the West Bengal Elections 2026 with clear intentions.

After Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has decided to disrupt the political dynamics of West Bengal.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led party has announced to contest all 294 constituencies in West Bengal Assembly Election 2026.

AIMIM rakes up issue of Waqf property in West Bengal

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, AIMIM spokesperson Imran Solanki made the party's intention clear by raking up the issue of Waqf properties in the state.

Claiming that the entire stretch from the High Court to Fort William is Waqf property, he slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for allegedly taking advantage of it and asked it to share the accounts of the Waqf Board with the party.

The AIMIM spokesperson also claimed to have garnered 60,000 votes in Maldah, 25,000 in Murshidabad, and from 15,000 to 18,000 in other areas in Panchayat elections.

Will AIMIM benefit BJP?

The Muslims constitute about 29% of the West Bengal population, they are concentrated in six districts- Maldah, Murshidabad, Raigunj, and Behrampur in North Bengal and South 24 Parganas, and North 24 Parganas in South Bengal.

There are 20 Lok Sabha constituencies and about 150 assembly constituencies with more than 20% Muslim population. In more than 100 assembly seats, the Muslims are the deciding factor in the election.

TMC, Mamata Banerjee remain popular

The stakes are high for the ruling TMC, which will complete three consecutive terms when it goes to polls in April 2026.

Though Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remains the most popular leader in the state, anti-incumbency may play a vital role in spoiling her chances.

TMC grabbed a 45.77% vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 2% more than the 43.7% of votes it received in 2019 general elections.

It won 29 seats, seven more than 22 in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP suffered a loss of face as its vote share fell by 2% from 40.6% in 2019 to 38.73% in 2024.

As the ruling party won 16 out of 20 Muslim-dominated seats while the BJP grabbed three such seats, and just one seat went to the Congress, the TMC may feel confident.

Will Anti-Incumbency rock TMC's boat?

However, media reports suggest, the ground reality has changed due to anti-incumbency sentiments and charges of corruption and nepotism.

Analysts believe the AIMIM may focus on the backwardness of the Muslims and the rise of the Hindutva forces in the state.

The number of RSS-affiliated schools, Saraswati Shishu Mandir, has increased from 109 in 2017 to 300 in 2024. More than 92,000 students are attending these schools.

Rise of RSS, Hindutva may upset Muslims

Similarly, the number of RSS "swayamsevaks" has increased considerably over the years in West Bengal. From 52,000 swayamsevaks in the year 2000 to around 60,000 in 2010, it crossed 70,000 in 2023.

While there were 750 RSS shakhas in 2013 in West Bengal, it increased to 1279 in 2018 and it crossed 1,500 in 2024.

The AIMIM is gearing up to rake up this issue and play the insecurity card among the Muslim voters.

The strategy became evident when the AIMIM spokesperson Imran Solanki asked why these numbers had increased during Mamata Banerjee's rule in the state.

Will Asaduddin Owaisi end in helping BJP?

Analysts believe, despite making a tall claim of fielding candidates in all constituencies, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party would focus on seats with a sizeable number of Muslims.

It will be an uphill task for the AIMIM to field candidates in more than 100 constituencies, where Muslims constitute more than 20% of the electorate.

If the party gets more than 5,000 votes in any one of these seats, it may disrupt the political equation and the TMC may be at the receiving end. It may only benefit the BJP.

However, the Ganges is flowing quietly and enough water will flow before it happens.