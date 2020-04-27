Will allow COVID-19 patients to home quarantine if they want: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday stated that the administration will allow a person tested positive for coronavirus to isolate himself at his residence.

"We have taken a decision, if a person is tested positive for #COVID19 and he has provision to isolate himself at his residence, the person can home quarantine himself. Lakhs and lakhs can't be quarantined, govt has its own limit," Mamata Banerjee said.

"We can’t arrange for all, we will arrange those who need it the most and are poor," she added.

Meanwhile, she also expressed her displeasure over 'lack of clarity between what central govt is saying and their directives'. She also stated that the Centre is creating a lot of confusion by saying that lockdown should be strictly maintained but on the other hand issuing directives to' open all shops.'

It must be noted that the central government on April 24 allowed the neighborhood shops in residential areas to function, albeit with adherence to wearing masks and gloves and following social distancing norms.

The order by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the lockdown exemption is being extended to shops in residential complexes, neighbourhood, and standalone shops. However, shopping malls have still not been allowed to function. In the recent update, the Centre has also provided some clarification regarding market complexes, which will not be allowed to open, despite an earlier confusion.

"All registered shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/ UT, including shops in residential complexes, neighbourhood, and standalone shops, exempted from #lockdown restrictions," the MHA order stated.

The order specified under sub-clauses (xiii) and (xiv) that 50% strength of workers with wearing of masks and social distancing are "mandatory".

In a clarification of the earlier order allowing the opening of some shops in urban and rural areas for the sale of non-essential goods, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday specified which shops are allowed to open and which are not.

According to the new clarification -- "In rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls are allowed to open. In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops, and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open".

Further, the order clarifies that shops in markets, market complexes, and shopping malls are not allowed to open. It is clarified that sales by E-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only. It is further clarified that the sale of liquor and other items continues to be prohibited.

The West Bengal Government has faced accusations from doctors as well as various political leaders for the lack of testing for COVID-19, unavailability of PPEs, and fudging reports on the number of deaths.

Meanwhile, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written a letter to the Chief Minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee, to 'end lockdown' with Raj Bhawan, hinting at the alleged informal animosity between the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government and the central government.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Dhankhar highlighted that the country is in a 'combat mode' due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, and every action must be taken 'in togetherness' keeping the interest of the state in mind.

"Urge CM Mamata Banerjee to end Lockdown with Raj Bhawan. We are in combat mode coronavirus pandemic and must act in togetherness in State interest. MHA warnings must lead to correctional approach. Officials be held accountable for lapses of social distancing and religious congregations," posted West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from his official handle on the microblogging social networking website.

Notably, the Governor's comments came after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a strongly-worded to the West Bengal state government, demanding reasons for the lapses in social distancing norms and lockdown measures in the state.

In West Bengal, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 649 with 20 deaths.