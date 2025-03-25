Will AIADMK, the party, known for its politics of Dravid identity, join hands with the BJP and that too at a time when the north-south divide has deepened amid rising tensions over the three-language formula and delimitation?

Will All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026?

Will the party, known for its politics of Dravid identity, join hands with the BJP and that too at a time when the north-south divide has deepened amid rising tensions over the three- language formula and delimitation?

Palaniswami to meet Amit Shah

These questions cropped up after AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami reached New Delhi Tuesday morning. He is most likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah shortly.

If media reports are to be believed, senior AIADMK leaders SP Velumani and KP Munusamy have also arrived in the national capital.

Though both the BJP and the AIADMK are tight-lipped over the issue, political observers believe the leaders of the two parties may sit down to hold initial talks for political alliance in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

MK Stalin urges Palaniswamy to discuss two-language policy

Speaking at an event in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin said, "We have information about whom EPS is meeting in Delhi. When he meets them, I urge him to emphasise the two-language policy."

Earlier this month when asked about the possibility of joining hands with the BJP, Palaniswami told the people to wait for six months.

But much before six months, he has arrived in the national capital to hold talks with the saffron party.

Political observers believe, Palaniswany, who broke the DMK-BJP alliance in 2023, has gone soft on the saffron party and wants to join the NDA so that the party could fight against arch-rival the DMK.

BJP-AIADMK talks amid deepening North-South divide?

However, it will be an uphill task for the Dravid party to bat for the BJP, which is hell-bent on implementing the three-language policy in the state and implementing delimitation.

All four states of South India are against the proposed delimitation and argue that it will impose the domination of North India and the cow-belt states, which will take control of the entire Indian state by its increased number of seats in the Parliament.

Similarly, these states, particularly Tamil Nadu, oppose the New Education Policy and the three-language policy on the grounds that Hindi will be imposed.

Earlier BJP-AIADMK bonhomie

However, the AIADMK has earlier worked with the BJP. It first joined hands with the saffron party following supremo J Jayalalithaa’s demise in 2016 and subsequent split in the party.

The AIADMK suffered miserably in the Lok Sabha Election in 2019 and the Assembly elections in 2021 in Tamil Nadu, and both of these polls were swept by its arch-rival the DMK.

It parted ways from the BJP and pulled out of the NDA in September 2023.

How will the AIADMK join hands with the same party before the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026?