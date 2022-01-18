Will abolish ‘Mafia Raj’, provide jobs in Punjab: AAP’s CM face Bhagwant Mann ahead of assembly polls

Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections 2022, Aam Aadmi Party’s Chief Minister candidate in the state, Bhagwant Mann, has laid focus on what will be the top priority of the party if they win the upcoming elections, which are set to commence on February 20.

AAP’s CM face in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, said that the prime focus of the party after winning the elections will be on providing jobs to the youth population in Punjab, as well as abolishing the ‘Mafia Raj’ in the state.

Mann, in an effort to relate with the population, said that he belongs to a middle-class family, and expressed hopes about winning the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab by a 2/3 margin.

As quoted by news agency ANI, Bhagwant Mann said, “Have to deal with several problems in Punjab. The focus will be on providing jobs to youth. ‘Mafia raj’ will be abolished. I belong to a middle-class family, never thought of reaching here. Will win seats by 2/3 margin.”

Earlier in the day, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced former comedian Bhagwant Mann as the Chief Ministerial candidate for Punjab from the party. The AAP CM candidate for Punjab was decided by votes sent in by the residents of the state.

Arvind Kejriwal said, “I congratulate Sardar Bhagwant Mann on being declared as the CM’s face of AAP in Punjab. The whole of Punjab is looking up to AAP with hope. It’s a huge responsibility and I am sure Bhagwant Mann will bring back a smile on the face of every Punjabi.”

Mann, after being put forward as the CM face of the state, said that it’s a huge responsibility on his shoulders, and he will work towards the progress of Punjab during his term. Mann got the maximum support from the public as the CM face of the party.

The Punjab assembly elections 2022 are set to commence from February 20, and the counting of the votes will take place on March 10. Earlier, the elections were set to commence from February 14, but the polls have been postponed in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 16.